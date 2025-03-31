Police launch urgent search after girl, 11, falls into River Thames
Metropolitan Police launch ‘extensive search’ after child falls into water in east London
A huge search operation has been launched after an 11-year-old girl fell into the River Thames.
Police helicopters and boats have been looking for the girl since she entered the water close to the Woolwich Ferry in east London at 1.15pm on Monday.
Her family are aware of the incident and are being supported by officers.
The rescue operation also includes the Coast Guard, Border Force vessels, and a search and rescue helicopter, according to news agency UKNIP.
A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 1.15pm on Monday, 31 March to reports of an 11-year-old girl who had entered the River Thames near to Barge House Causeway, E16.
“A large scale response is ongoing, supported by all emergency services, working together to conduct an extensive search in efforts to locate her.
“Her next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers.”
The London Fire Brigade deployed drones and its fire boat to help a “systematic search” of the area.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Joseph Kenny said: "Firefighters responded to reports of a person in the River Thames near Lowestoft Mews, Newham.
"Crews from East Ham, Barking, Ilford and Bexley fire stations were sent to the scene alongside crews from the HM Coastguard, RNLI, London Ambulance Service and the Metropolitan Police Service.”
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said their crew arrived at the scene but have since been stood down.
“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART)”, they said
“Our crews assisted our emergency services partners at the scene but were later stood down.”
This is a breaking news story... More to follow...
