Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police launch urgent search after girl, 11, falls into River Thames

Metropolitan Police launch ‘extensive search’ after child falls into water in east London

Barney Davis
Monday 31 March 2025 16:44 BST
Comments
A police helicopter searches for the girl in the River Thames
A police helicopter searches for the girl in the River Thames (X/IG1IG3)

A huge search operation has been launched after an 11-year-old girl fell into the River Thames.

Police helicopters and boats have been looking for the girl since she entered the water close to the Woolwich Ferry in east London at 1.15pm on Monday.

Her family are aware of the incident and are being supported by officers.

Police helicopter searches for the girl off Barge House Road, east London
Police helicopter searches for the girl off Barge House Road, east London (X/IG1IG3)

The rescue operation also includes the Coast Guard, Border Force vessels, and a search and rescue helicopter, according to news agency UKNIP.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 1.15pm on Monday, 31 March to reports of an 11-year-old girl who had entered the River Thames near to Barge House Causeway, E16.

“A large scale response is ongoing, supported by all emergency services, working together to conduct an extensive search in efforts to locate her.

“Her next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers.”

The girl entered the water at Barge House Road, according to police.
The girl entered the water at Barge House Road, according to police. (Google Maps)

The London Fire Brigade deployed drones and its fire boat to help a “systematic search” of the area.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Joseph Kenny said: "Firefighters responded to reports of a person in the River Thames near Lowestoft Mews, Newham.

"Crews from East Ham, Barking, Ilford and Bexley fire stations were sent to the scene alongside crews from the HM Coastguard, RNLI, London Ambulance Service and the Metropolitan Police Service.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said their crew arrived at the scene but have since been stood down.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART)”, they said

“Our crews assisted our emergency services partners at the scene but were later stood down.”

This is a breaking news story... More to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in