Grieving parents of teenager who died in River Thames issue warning for swimmers

A grieving family has given a warning about swimming in open water after the body of a teenager was pulled from a river.

Jake Smith, 17, from Swindon, died over the May Day bank holiday weekend, after going missing while playing with friends in the Thames.

Police were called at around 10pm on Sunday after the teenager was spotted in the River Thames near Lechlade-on-Thames.

It is understood he had been playing near the river with four others and some of the group had entered the water to try to find him. The other four boys all left the water safely.

In a short statement, his family said: “We unfortunately lost Jake in a tragic accident. The support and messages we have received have been overwhelming, and shows the love that people had.

“Jake will be missed by all his family and friends,” his loved ones continued. “We would like to thank the emergency services, the community and especially The Riverside for their kindness and support.

“Although this was a tragic accident, we urge people to stop and think before they jump into the river.”

The National Police Air Service, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and Severn Area Rescue Association carried out searches into the early hours. The boy was not found and specialist search teams launched a fresh search for him on Monday morning.

Residents who live near to where the incident happened said police launched a rescue boat from Lechlade marina and slowly searched the water.

Officers were seen searching the area with torches and a helicopter was circling above the area on Sunday night and Monday morning.

A Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.03pm by the coastguard to reports that some teenagers, believed to be aged about 17, had been playing in the river at Lechlade and one hadn’t resurfaced.

“We assisted the search by sending three crews from Fairford, Gloucester South and Tewkesbury along with boat crews.

“We liaised with coastguards and the police who were coordinating the search and came away from the scene at about 4am.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious. Gloucestershire Constabulary said its thoughts were with the boy’s family and friends at this distressing time.