Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

More bus workers to be balloted on potential strike action

RMT members at First South West in Somerset and Cornwall will vote in the coming weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action.

Alan Jones
Saturday 20 September 2025 10:25 BST
Eddie Dempsey, RMT’s general secretary, said some bus workers were being left behind on pay (Ian West/PA)
Eddie Dempsey, RMT’s general secretary, said some bus workers were being left behind on pay (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

More bus workers are to be balloted for strikes amid a growing number of disputes in the sector.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at First South West in Somerset and Cornwall will vote in the coming weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action.

The dispute is over pay as the RMT campaigns for the bus workers to move closer to its “modest goal” of £15 an hour.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “Bus workers at First South West are being left behind while other operators across the region pay more.”

Members of Unite in several parts of the country are involved in pay and conditions disputes which have led to strikes.

Unite members at Brighton Bus Company and the Metrobus Crawley company will strike on October 6 and 15 after rejecting a 3.5% pay offer.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in