All the UK strike dates confirmed for January 2023

Britain’s “winter of discontent” looks set to rumble on into the new year after a month of bitter strikes in December brought the country to a standstill and placed Christmas in jeopardy for many.

Nurses, railway staff, postal workers, G4S employees, London bus drivers, Eurostar security personnel, Border Force agents, Heathrow baggage handlers, Scottish teachers, driving examiners and National Highway Workers have all walked out in recent weeks as disputes between their employers and unions about pay and working conditions rumble on at a time when the UK remains mired in economic crisis.

What’s more, few of those conflicts have been resolved, leading many unions to threaten further industrial action in January.

Andy Furey, acting deputy general secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), for one, has said his organisation’s row with Royal Mail is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon and that there are plans in place to ballot members well into the new year on the prospect of new strikes.

He said CWU’s most recent offer had been “thrown back in our face” and there are “no further talks planned at this stage”.

For its part, Royal Mail has urged the CWU to accept its own offer and call off its upcoming demonstrations, insisting: “We are doing all we can to minimise delays and keep people, businesses and the country connected.”

What follows is a complete list of all the strikes currently scheduled for January 2023, with more likely to be announced over the coming weeks.

Sunday 1 January

National Highways Workers strike - all areas

Driving examiners’ strike - West Midlands, East Midlands and eastern England

Unison staff at Environment Agency refuse to volunteer to attend incidents

Monday 2 January

Unison staff at Environment Agency refuse to volunteer attend incidents until 9am

Tuesday 3 January

RMT nationwide train strike

Rural Payments Agency (RPA) resume strike

National Highways Workers strike - all areas

Wednesday 4 January

RMT nationwide train strike

National Highways Workers strike - all areas

Driving examiners’ strike - London, South East, South Wales and South West

RPA continue strike

Thursday 5 January

ASLEF nationwide train drivers strike

Driving examiners’ strike - London, South East, South Wales and South West

RPA continue strike

Friday 6 January

RMT nationwide train strike

National Highways Workers strike - East Midlands and eastern England

Driving examiners’ strike - London, South East, South Wales and South West

RPA continue strike

Saturday 7 January

RMT nationwide train strike

National Highways Workers strike - East Midlands and eastern England

Driving examiners’ strike - London, South East, South Wales and South West

Sunday 8 January

Driving examiners’ strike - London, South East, South Wales and South West

Monday 9 January

Driving examiners’ strike - London, South East, South Wales and South West

RPA continue strike

Tuesday 10 January

Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) national strike

Driving examiners’ strike - London, South East, South Wales and South West

RPA continue strike

Wednesday 11 January

EIS, joined by Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association, national strike

RPA continue strike

Thursday 12 January

RPA continue strike

Friday 13 January

RPA continue strike

Monday 16 January

EIS national strike lasting for 16 consecutive days until Thursday 2 February