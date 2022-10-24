Children unaware of electric vehicle dangers, poll suggests

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

More than eight in 10 parents are worried about modern road safety issues, according to a new poll.

These include their children not hearing electric vehicles, wearing headphones next to busy roads, and using gadgets while walking.

A survey of 1,200 parents and their children, aged six to 17, found 37 per cent of adults believed their children to be less sensible when out and about with friends – with 28 per cent worring they ignore road safety rules altogether.

Watching TikTok videos, playing games on their mobile phone and making videos on social media were also thought to distract children when near or crossing a road.

Parental tactics to counter these problems included walking local routes with children to build familiarity (employed by 38 per cent of respondents), talking about road safety during walks (37 per cent) and getting them to watch road safety videos online (29 per cent).

Others warned their children not to listen to music when they are out and about (40 per cent), made them wear bright clothing (30 per cent) and vetted who they walked with (26 per cent).

However, 32 per cent claimed to have hidden behind lampposts to make sure their offspring was looking left and right and 26 per cent had secretly followed them to school.

The poll was commissioned by ZenAuto as part of a road safety awareness campaign featuring Konnie Huq.

Ms Huq said: “Electric vehicles and alternative fuel vehicles are great for the planet and for reducing pollution in our towns and cities.

“But they are typically quieter and can accelerate quicker – which is why it’s important that kids are tuned into modern road safety dangers.

“Just because they can’t hear a car doesn’t mean there isn’t one nearby.”

Last year saw the biggest annual increase in the number of electric cars registered in the UK, with more than 395,000 battery-electric cars logged – a growth of 92 per cent on 2020.

But the ZenAuto poll found 27 per cent of children did not realise electric vehicles were quieter than traditional fuel vehicles.

And 30 per cent did not think an electric car could accelerate more quickly compared to a petrol or diesel car.

It also emerged only 68 per cent of children aged between nine and 11 always looked left and right before crossing the road, and 43 per cent admitted they paid less attention when around their friends.

More than one-third (34 per cent) had crossed without waited for the green man at a crossing, while 36 per cent had walked in the road instead of on the pavement.

And 28 per cent had crossed the road without checking first, while 26 per cent had run out in front of an approaching car in hope that they will make it.

Gemma Baco, from ZenAuto, said: “Our own data has shown that over the last three months, electric vehicles have accounted for 43 per cent of all orders, on average.

“We’re not trying to replace the original Green Cross Code which was made famous in the 1970s.

“This campaign is all about giving parents and children additional guidance to help them be more vigilant when they cross the road in the modern world.”

Mary Williams, OBE, chief executive at the Brake charity, said: “Road crashes are devastating events for families, friends and communities, and we see this first-hand through our work supporting families affected by road death and injury.

“By engaging children and young people with key road safety issues, and helping them speak out about the need for safe and healthy journeys, we can make our communities safer, help people to live active lifestyles, and stop needless tragedies before they happen.”