Roads closed after unexploded hand grenade found in Derbyshire garden
Bomb disposal officers have since destroyed the device in a controlled explosion
An unexploded hand grenade found in a garden in Derbyshire has been detonated by explosives experts.
Derbyshire Police and army bomb disposal officers were dispatched to Swadlincote following the discovery by a resident of Woodville Road.
Police were informed and roads surrounding the property were closed off to protect residents.
The police force tweeted: “The closures are a precautionary measure after we received a report at 12.15pm today (August 28) that a member of the public had found a device, believed to be a hand grenade, in their garden in Woodville Road.
“Officers have attended and cordoned off the area and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been informed and are reviewing the device. Please avoid the area.”
Derbyshire Police later confirmed that the device was “found to be viable”. Officers from the Explosive Ordinance Team arrived to carry out a controlled explosion of the device.
The cordon was removed and roads were reopened to traffic at 3.30pm.
The incident comes as another unexploded grenade was found in a rural area on the outskirts of Harrogate earlier today.
A device was found by a resident using a metal detector before contacting police about the discovery.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted: “We were contacted after an item, believed to be an unexploded grenade was found in a rural area on the outskirts of Harrogate.
“EOD technicians are at the scene.”
The device, also believed to be a hand grenade, was detonated in a controlled explosion after midday.
