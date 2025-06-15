Drawings by Roald Dahl for memoir Boy to be sold at auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Original drawings children’s author Roald Dahl produced for his memoir are to be sold at auction after being found in an envelope which belonged to a colleague.

The sketches were produced by Dahl in black ballpoint pen for Boy, which was published in 1984.

Dahl died in 1990 aged 74 and Boy is the only book which he produced illustrations for during his career of almost five decades.

The sketches will be sold in Edinburgh as part of Lyon & Turnbull’s books and manuscripts sale on Wednesday.

They are part of a collection estimated to sell for between £20,000 and £30,000.

In his memoir, Dahl recalled various childhood exploits, including playing a prank with his friends on the local sweetshop owner, Mrs Pratchett, by putting a dead mouse in a gobstopper jar.

Dahl drew a mouse lying on top of the sweets with its legs in the air to illustrate the escapade.

He had being approached to help by publishing house Jonathan Cape as his usual illustrator, Quentin Blake, was on holiday.

The drawings were found in an envelope marked “Dahl’s drawings & odds and sods” which belonged to Ian Craig, the art director at Jonathan Cape.

Mr Craig, who died in 2023, created the final illustrations for the book, inspired by Dahl’s drawings, and received a blue cashmere cardigan as a gift from the author.

The sketches being auctioned are part of the production archive for Boy from Mr Craig’s estate.

Mr Craig oversaw the production of Boy and the archive includes his designs, as well as the original page layouts and correspondence.

He also came up with the title, and received a letter from Dahl saying: “I must thank you for coming up with the first sensible title for my book. ‘Boy’ is fine. We all like it…”

Mr Craig, who grew up in Ipswich, was a graduate of Edinburgh College of Art and joined Jonathan Cape in 1973, five years before Dahl began a partnership with illustrator Blake.

His widow Kate Craig, who also worked at Jonathan Cape, said: “The publication of Boy was on a very tight publication schedule.

“As Quentin Blake was away on holiday, Ian asked Dahl if he could help with the illustrations.

“Dahl ended up producing a variety of sketches which Ian used as inspiration for his own drawings.

“Ian never got paid for the illustrations, but Dahl did give him one of his trademark blue cashmere cardigans as a thank-you, which he treasured.”

Dominic Somerville-Brown, Lyon & Turnbull’s rare books and manuscripts specialist, said: “It’s absolutely thrilling to see Roald Dahl’s one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn sketches up close.

“They are a unique addition to his canon and allow us to observe the transformation of his childhood memories into the printed form, a medium in which they would be cherished by generations of readers.

“Ian Craig undoubtedly played a key role in Dahl’s publishing success, overseeing not only the production of Boy, but many more of his famous children’s stories.

“This archive gives an insight into the creative processes behind a book still enjoyed by children across the world today.”