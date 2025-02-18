Rob Beckett to leave Radio 2 show as Zoe Ball returns for weekly programme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rob Beckett will step down from his BBC Radio 2 slot as Zoe Ball returns to the station for a weekend programme.

Comedian Beckett, 39, will continue to appear on the station as a cover presenter after he leaves his Sunday 5pm to 7pm slot in April.

Beckett said: “I’ve had such a laugh each Sunday getting to know the listeners, but as my tour schedule hots up and my family forget what I look like, I’ve decided to step away from a weekly show.

“But you won’t get away from me that easily as I’ll be back presenting shows on Radio 2 later in the year when normal service is resumed.”

Ball left her Radio 2 breakfast show at the end of last year, and Scott Mills took over in January.

On Tuesday, the BBC said from May the 54-year-old radio DJ and presenter will host a new weekly show, from 1pm to 3pm on Saturdays.

This will mean that Mark Goodier’s Pick Of The Pops, currently broadcast from 1pm to 3pm on Saturdays, will move to Sundays, and air from 5pm to 7pm.

Ball will also host two specials, including a BBC TV show celebrating Elaine Paige’s 60-year career in showbusiness with a concert.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “Zoe is one of the UK’s most loved presenters, so I’m thrilled to announce that she has a new home on Radio 2 on Saturday lunchtimes, plus she’ll be hosting various specials for us throughout the year.”

The broadcaster also said that former Radio 2 presenter Johnnie Walker, who died in December after stepping away from his show because of ill health, will be remembered with a special programme on March 29.

Contributors will include his widow Tiggy, and musicians Sir Rod Stewart, Joan Armatrading, Sir Brian May, Midge Ure, Johnny Marr, Mick Fleetwood, as well as Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, comedian Peter Kay and Helen Walker from Carers UK.

Radio 2 traffic presenter Richie Anderson will launch a new Sunday night into Monday morning show from midnight to 3am, in April.

OJ Borg does a Monday to Friday midnight to 3pm slot, which is covered sometimes by Phil Williams.

In a schedule shake-up TV presenter Paul O’Grady shared his Radio 2 Sunday afternoon slot with Beckett.

O’Grady, who died in March 2023, left in 2022 after more than a decade on the show.

Ball presented the breakfast show since 2019, and saw a boost to her audience figures when she left in December.

An average of 6.8 million listeners tuned in to her programme each week across the final quarter of last year, according to research body Rajar.

This was up 9% on the previous three months and is the highest figure for the show since the start of 2023.