Nick Reiner’s arraignment pushed to January in parents’ murder case

Nick Reiner, who is accused of murdering his film director father Rob Reiner and mother Michele at their home in Los Angeles, will be arraigned on January 7, his lawyer Alan Jackson said.

The 32-year-old son of the famous filmmaker was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, after Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, were found dead from apparent stab wounds in their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, on Sunday.

Nick appeared in court on Wednesday wearing what appeared to be a suicide prevention vest and spoke only to say “Yes your honour” to agree to the date of his arraignment, US publications reported.

He has not entered a plea and did not appear in court on Tuesday as expected because of unspecified health reasons, according to Mr Jackson.

Nick’s brother Jake and sister Romy asked “for respect and privacy”, in a statement released to US publications through a family spokesperson.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” they said.

“The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no-one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

They said they were “grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life”.

Appearing outside the court on Wednesday, Mr Jackson said: “There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case.”

He added: “We are set for January 7 for an arraignment. That’s the next court date, and that’s all I have to say at this point.

“There may be more at some other point, but today we rest on where we stand procedurally, which is a continuance of arraignment.

“Nothing happened today substantively, we’ll be back for an arraignment in the same department on January 7.”

Lawyer Mr Jackson previously represented disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein during a Los Angeles trial as well as US actor Kevin Spacey.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Los Angeles district attorney Nathan Hochman said no decision had been made on whether to seek the death penalty in the case.

The charges the defendant stands accused of “carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty”, according to Mr Hochman.

Rob Reiner was one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood and his work includes some of the most memorable films of the 1980s and 1990s, including This Is Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men, When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride.

Nick worked with his father on the 2016 film Being Charlie, which was loosely inspired by Nick’s experience of addiction and attending rehab.

The film, which he co-wrote, was directed by Rob and follows the son of a US governor, Charlie, played by Nick Robinson, as he battles with drug abuse.

In an interview with US publication People, Nick explained that the film was not about him. However, parts of the story he had experienced himself including going to rehab throughout his teenage years and his own experiences of homelessness and spending “weeks” on the streets for refusing to return to a rehab facility.

On Wednesday Meg Ryan, who worked with Reiner on When Harry Met Sally, paid tribute to the couple and said their deaths were an “impossible tragedy”.

In an Instagram post, she said: “Oh how we will miss this man…

“Thank you, Rob and Michele, for the way you believe in true love, in fairy tales, and in laughter. Thank you for your faith in the best in people, and for your profound love of our country.

“I have to believe that their story will not end with this impossible tragedy, that some good may come, some awareness raised… I don’t know, but my guess is that they would want that to be hopeful and humane, to be something that brings us all to a greater understanding of one another and to some peace.”

A group of the Reiners’ friends, including actors Billy Crystal, Albert Brooks, Martin Short and Larry David, as well as director Barry Levinson, released a statement describing them as “a special force together – dynamic, unselfish and inspiring”.

The statement, released to the Associated Press, said: “Rob was a passionate, brave citizen, who not only cared for this country he loved, he did everything he could to make it better and with his loving wife Michele, he had the perfect partner.

“Strong and determined, Michele and Rob Reiner devoted a great deal of their lives for the betterment of our fellow citizens.

“To be in his hands as a filmmaker was a privilege but that is only part of his legacy.”

Other tributes have poured in for the couple, including from former US president Barack Obama, former US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, and singer Sir Elton John, who featured in the sequel to his 1984 mockumentary film Spinal Tap, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, released in September this year.

Former first lady Michelle Obama called Reiner and his wife “some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know” and told Jimmy Kimmel Live that she and her husband were due to see them the night they were killed.

Elsewhere, US President Donald Trump has faced a backlash for a post on Truth Social where he said Reiner and his wife died “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome”.