Robert Burns portrait sells for more than 160 times original estimate

A “very rare” portrait of Robert Burns has sold for more than 160 times its estimated price of about £500.

The picture, painted in the manner of Sir Henry Raeburn, fetched £84,320 (including buyer’s premium) at auction in London this week.

Scotland’s national bard is said to have been a reluctant sitter and very few contemporary portraits of him exist.

The most well known, by Alexander Nasmyth, is on display at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in Edinburgh.

The painting of Burns sold at Wimbledon Auctions this week is thought to have been influenced by the Nasmyth painting with a similar pose and outfit.

It was found during a house clearance in Surrey.

Felix Turner, director of Wimbledon Auctions, said: “I am delighted to have achieved such a great price for this very rare portrait of Robert Burns.

“Consigned as part of a local house clearance, the painting fetched a whopping £68,000 hammer plus 24% buyer’s premium (£84,320).

“Four telephone bidders and numerous online bidders competed for the lot in a 10-minute bidding battle.

“I am thrilled to have discovered the painting, which depicts such an important figure in Scottish history as Robert Burns.”

The painting, originally valued at £300-£500, had been in the house from which it was cleared for many years and has been sold on behalf of the family who owned it.

Robert Burns was born on January 25 1759 in Alloway, Ayrshire, and died in Dumfries aged 37 on July 21 1796.

The painting sold at Wimbledon Auctions on Monday has not been given a precise date and is described as being in the manner of Sir Henry Raeburn, the acclaimed Scottish portrait painter who lived from 1756 to 1823.