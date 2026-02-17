Robert Duvall hailed as ‘great actor’ by Francis Ford Coppola

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola has described Robert Duvall as a “great actor” after his death, aged 95, with co-stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro paying their own tributes.

Duvall, known for portraying Mafia consigliere Tom Hagen in the Oscar-winning first two films in the trilogy, died “peacefully” at home, according to a statement by his wife, Luciana Duvall.

Coppola, who also worked with the actor on films including 1979’s Apocalypse Now and The Conversation, described Duvall’s death as “a blow” in an Instagram post.

He posted a clip of Duvall’s performance as Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore in Apocalypse Now, for which he received an Academy Award best supporting actor nomination, with his famous line: “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.”

Coppola said the actor had been an “essential part” of his American Zoetrope production company and described him as “a great actor”.

De Niro, who co-starred with Duvall in The Godfather Part II and True Confessions, said in a statement: “God bless Bobby. I hope I can live till I’m 95. May he Rest in Peace.”

Pacino starred as Michael Corleone in Coppola’s seminal gangster movie and its sequels with Duvall earning his first Oscar nomination as best supporting actor for the role of Hagen, the adopted son of Don Vito Corleone.

In a statement to the Press Association, Pacino said: “It was an honour to have worked with Robert Duvall.

“He was a born actor as they say, his connection with it, his understanding and his phenomenal gift will always be remembered.

“I will miss him.”

British actress Jane Seymour posted a picture of herself with Duvall on Instagram and recalled working with him on the 1995 film The Stars Fell On Henrietta.

She wrote: “There are actors who perform, and there are actors who inhabit a role completely. Robert Duvall did the latter.

“Those moments off camera were just as memorable as the work itself.”

Alec Baldwin shared an emotional video message on Instagram, saying Duvall “occupied a very unusual place in my life” and that he “just destroys you” in his screen debut in 1963’s To Kill A Mockingbird, playing the mysterious Boo Radley.

Fellow actor Josh Gad said: “Duvall was simply one of the greatest to ever do it… he wasn’t just in film, he defined it through the ages.”

Duvall was nominated for seven Academy Awards, but had to wait until 1984 before winning for his portrayal of a country music star recovering from alcoholism in Tender Mercies.

Adam Sandler, who starred alongside Duvall in Netflix’s 2022 sport comedy Hustle, praised him as “one of the greatest actors we ever had” on Instagram, adding: “Funny as hell. Strong as hell.

Viola Davis, who acted alongside Duvall in Widows, said: “I’ve always been in awe of your towering portrayals of men who were both quiet and dominating in their humanness.”

The White Lotus actor Walton Goggins, who starred alongside Duvall in 1997’s The Apostle, thanked him for “changing” his life and for his years of friendship, in an emotional tribute on Instagram, while Michael Keaton – who acted alongside Duvall in 1994’s The Paper – said he “was greatness personified as an actor”.

Luciana Duvall, who announced the news of her husband’s death in a post on his Facebook page, paid a heartfelt tribute to the film star.

The statement said: “Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time.

“Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything.

“His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.

“For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all.”

Duvall was nominated for eight Golden Globes and won four, including for his portrayal of the cattle-drive boss in the 1989 miniseries Lonesome Dove for which he secured his first Emmy nomination. It was not until 2007 that he won the accolade for the hit western Broken Trail.