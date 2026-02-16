Tributes pour in for veteran actor Robert Duvall who has died aged 95

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have poured in from Hollywood stars including Adam Sandler, Michael Imperioli and Jamie Lee Curtis in honour of The Godfather actor Robert Duvall who has died at the age of 95.

The Oscar-winning actor died “peacefully” at his home surrounded by “love and comfort”, according to a statement by his wife Luciana Duvall.

Ms Duvall went on to describe the actor as a “beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time” in a post shared on his Facebook page.

Tributes have since poured in for the veteran actor including from Sandler, who starred alongside him in the 2022 Netflix sport comedy Hustle.

Sandler shared a number of photographs of the actor on Instagram, including one of the pair together from the film, and said: “Funny as hell. Strong as hell. One of the greatest actors we ever had. Such a great man to talk to and laugh with.

“Loved him so much. We all did. So many movies to choose from that were legendary. Watch them when you can.

“Sending his wife Luciana and all his family and friends our condolences.”

Jayne Mansfield’s Car co-star Robert Patrick also paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor with a post on Instagram.

He said: “I am gutted. Robert Duvall I will miss you brother.

“He was the actor I looked up to. His ability to find the truth of a scene was something special.

“Over the years I would call Bobby and we’d talk movies and barbecue. He loved barbecue and I’d always let him know when I was having it in Lockhart, Texas.

“I will miss Bobby. I will always be proud that I got to play his son. Rest in peace my friend.”

The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli said Duvall was “one of the best ever” and described him as “an actor’s actor” in a post on Instagram.

He continued: “Brilliant. Genius. Mesmerized in every role.

“One of the greatest bodies of work in cinema history.”

Meanwhile Jamie Lee Curtis shared a photograph of Duvall as Tom Hagen in a post on Instagram with the caption: “The greatest consigliere the screen has ever seen.

“Bravo, Robert Duvall.”

Ms Duvall announced his death in a post on his Facebook page on Monday, which read: “Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything.

“His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.

“For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all.

“Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

Over the course of his career, Duvall was nominated for seven Academy Awards, eight Golden Globes and five Emmys.

He made his screen debut in 1963’s To Kill A Mockingbird, playing the mysterious neighbour Boo Radley before going on to star in a number of films including 1972’s The Godfather where he portrayed Mafia consigliere Tom Hagen – a role which he reprised in The Godfather Part II.

The role earned him his first Oscar nomination in the best supporting actor category. However, it was not until 1984 that he won the best actor gong for Tender Mercies, playing a country music star recovering from alcoholism.

The Hollywood star is also known for his performance as Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore in 1979’s Apocalypse Now, which he made famous with the line: “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.”

He went on to star in films including 1979’s The Great Santini, 1990’s The Handmaid’s Tale, and 2014’s The Judge alongside Robert Downey Jr.

He also played a Scottish football manager in the 2000 movie A Shot At Glory.