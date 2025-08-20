Tories deliberately trying to fuel hatred against asylum seekers, Yousaf says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The former first minister of Scotland has accused the Tories of “deliberately trying to fuel hatred” against asylum seekers by presenting them as a threat to women and children.

Humza Yousaf said politicians like Robert Jenrick were “reviving the old colonial lie that people from the east are somehow dangerous savages”.

Mr Jenrick, the shadow justice secretary, has said he supports “every peaceful protest outside an asylum hotel” and later attended one in Epping, where an asylum seeker was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Demonstrations against asylum seekers staying in hotels have sprung up across the UK, including in Scotland, with those attending claiming they are making their communities less safe.

Mr Jenrick, who previously ran for the Tory leadership, said small boat crossings in the English Channel amounted to a “national security emergency”, adding: “The truth is that mass, uncontrolled immigration has been fuelling crime and made women and girls less safe. ”

In a video posted to social media, Mr Yousaf hit back at the Tory claims, saying it was “predatory men” who posed a danger to women, rather than people from any one group, such as asylum seekers.

He said: “As a father of three girls, let me tell you that it’s not asylum seekers I’m worried about when it comes to my daughter’s safety – it’s men, predatory men, who come in every colour, every religion, are from every background.

“Of course, those who do commit heinous crimes against women, be they asylum seekers or those who have lived in the UK for 10 generations, they should and must feel the full force of the law.

“But when you purposely single out asylum seekers, as the Tories are doing, you’re not interested in protecting women, you’re deliberately trying to fuel hatred.

“You’re reviving the old colonial lie that people from the east are somehow dangerous savages.”

The former SNP leader said such rhetoric has turned “fear into mobs who are ready to set fire to hotels housing asylum seekers”, in reference to a riot in Rotherham last year in which a man who attempted to set fire to an asylum hotel.

“It leads to bricks through windows,” he added. “It leads to fire bombs aimed at vulnerable families who’ve already fled war and persecution.

“And here’s the truth, violence against women is committed by men from every walk of life.

“Blaming asylum seekers doesn’t make women safer, it just makes society more divided, more suspicious, more willing to turn on the most vulnerable.

“What the Tories are doing isn’t about women’s safety, it’s about stoking fear. It’s the oldest populist trick in the book, let’s make sure we don’t fall.”

The Conservative Party has been approached for comment.