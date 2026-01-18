More likely we win next general election with Jenrick at Reform – Zia Yusuf

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert Jenrick joining Reform UK “makes it more likely that we win the next general election”, head of policy Zia Yusuf has said.

Mr Jenrick said last July that Nigel Farage’s party should give Mr Yusuf “the boot”, when he said a member of his team had “accidentally pressed like” on an antisemitic post on X.

Mr Yusuf apologised, after an anonymous X user posted a video that appeared to show Mr Yusuf liking a tweet attacking Mr Jenrick’s wife, who is Jewish.

This week Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch dismissed Mr Jenrick as shadow justice secretary and suspended him from the party, accusing him of plotting to jump ship.

Mr Jenrick has conceded that he was “resolved” to switch to Reform before he was given the boot.

Mr Yusuf has now said Mr Jenrick is “thoughtful” and “clear-eyed about all of the different ways the Tories betrayed this country”.

Asked if he was in on the negotiations to bring Mr Jenrick into Reform, he told Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips: “The most important thing about Robert’s arrival at Reform is that I had dinner with him on Thursday night, obviously the day he defected, my assessment is that this is a man who is thoughtful, who is clear-eyed about all of the different ways the Tories betrayed this country, and wants to help Nigel, help me, help Richard and everyone at Reform repair that damage.

“And I also think it’s crystal clear that him arriving at Reform makes it more likely that we win the next general election, and I think that’s a really important milestone in order for us to do that, to turn the country around.”

Mr Yusuf also said Reform UK would not make a pact with the Conservative Party and “there isn’t space for two centre-right parties in this country”.

Meanwhile, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy would not confirm or deny reports she had warned colleagues that there was a prospect of a “fascist” government led by Mr Farage.

She told Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips she would not repeat what was said confidentially at a Cabinet meeting, but of Reform UK and Mr Farage she said: “I come from a mixed race background. I’ve seen this playbook before where people try to scapegoat and demonise other people.”

She added: “The truth is that it’s not migrants, in the end, it’s not people with different-coloured skin who are responsible for the problems that this country has.

“It’s one group of people and one group of people alone, and they’re the people that he’s welcoming with open arms to his own party.”

Pressed on whether she would use the word “fascist” about a Farage-led government, she said: “I’m not sure that labels are particularly helpful…Well, I’ve got a lot of experience of living with the consequences of othering and people who are trying to divide us from one another.

“And I guess I would just say that if it walks like a duck and it quacks like a duck, in my experience, it usually is a duck.”

Mr Yusuf said that by using a word such as fascist “you make politics in this country even more dangerous than it is”.

Asked what he thought of Ms Nandy not denying she had said it, Mr Yusuf said: “If people actually look at the dictionary definition of what fascist means, and then look at what this Labour government has done, what has (Prime Minister Sir) Keir Starmer done?

“He’s cancelled elections now for a grand total of around seven and a half million people in a short period of time, including millions of those people who have had them cancelled two years in a row.

“His justice secretary’s withdrawing the right to jury trials. That has been a right that’s been around since the Magna Carta.

“His attorney general is making, I think, unprecedented and extraordinary political attacks against the prime minister’s key political rival.

“If we’re going to start labelling people as such, well those things sound far, far more worrying than anything Nigel Farage has ever said or done.”

Asked if he was “putting the F word on Labour now”, he said: “I’m not, because I think that if you overuse those words, and you throw around these sorts of labels, and it’s not just that word, it’s obviously many other sorts of extreme political rhetoric, number one, you cheapen that language, right, you diminish the memories of the people who suffered under people who were those things.

“And number two, you make politics in this country even more dangerous than it is. I think it’s deeply irresponsible to do that.”