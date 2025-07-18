Robert Jenrick accuses Zia Yusuf in antisemitic tweet row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert Jenrick has accused Zia Yusuf of “bullshit”, after the senior Reform UK figure said that a member of his team “accidentally pressed like” on an antisemitic X post.

The shadow justice secretary said that Nigel Farage’s party should give ex-chairman Mr Yusuf “the boot”.

Mr Yusuf has apologised for the incident, which comes after an anonymous X user posted a video that appeared to show Mr Yusuf liking a tweet attacking Mr Jenrick’s wife, who is Jewish.

Since last summer, likes on X have been privatised, so that only the liker and the poster can see them, rather than a wider audience.

In a message posted on X on Friday, Mr Yusuf said: “One of the team who post to my X account accidentally pressed like on an awful antisemitic tweet earlier today.

“I apologise for this.”

Mr Yusuf said the post in question is “equally racist against me” and contains reference to “brown savages”.

“The amount of antisemitism and racism on this platform is spiralling out of control, and I hope that changes soon,” he added.

Mr Jenrick called the apology “bullshit”.

“The mask has slipped,” he added.

“Likes are private. You thought nobody would ever know. Unfortunately for you, the racist account who posted the tweet and could see the likes exposed you.

“Reform should give you the boot.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said Mr Jenrick’s message was “well said”.

Mr Yusuf is head of Reform’s initiative to drive down local public spending, based on the US’s department of government efficiency, also known as Doge.

He was given the position after he quit as party chairman.