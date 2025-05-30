Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Fact check: Video has been online for months before Robert Jenrick ‘expose’

Action by police in a video from months ago could not have been a response to Mr Jenrick’s actions earlier this week.

August Graham
Friday 30 May 2025 17:28 BST
Mr Jenrick released a video confronting alleged fare dodgers on May 29 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Mr Jenrick released a video confronting alleged fare dodgers on May 29 (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

A widely shared social media post claimed Transport for London (TfL) is “suddenly enforcing the barriers after @RobertJenrick’s expose”.

It was posted alongside a video showing a man and police by a set of ticket barriers.

Evaluation

The video in question has been online for several months so is unrelated to a widely shared video which was released by Conservative MP Robert Jenrick earlier this week.

The facts

The video with the caption claiming it was linked to Mr Jenrick’s expose was posted on May 30.

The mention of an expose is most likely a reference to a video released by Mr Jenrick on May 29 in which he confronts alleged fare evaders on the London transport system.

However the video which supposedly shows a reaction to Mr Jenrick’s “expose” has been online for some time before the MP released his video.

A reverse image search shows that it was uploaded by one social media user on December 19 2024, and could be even older than that.

