Why Robert Jenrick wants Law Society to withdraw its ‘race and ethnicity’ guidance

Robert Jenrick has demanded the Law Society withdraw new guidance that he claimed “seeks to divide people on the basis of race and ethnicity”.

The shadow justice secretary has written to the body, which represents solicitors across England and Wales, complaining about new advice aimed at promoting the use of inclusive language by legal professionals.

The guidance says that racial categorisation is based in white supremacy, and “was developed as an attempt to prove biological superiority and maintain dominance over others”.

Mr Jenrick said these were “dangerous ideas” and that society should be “colour-blind and merit-based”.

He claimed the guidance runs contrary to “the principle of equal treatment” and “seeks to divide people on the basis of race and ethnicity”.

Jenrick wrote to Law Society president Richard Atkinson about the new guidance ( Leon Neal/Getty Images )

“It is unacceptable for the Law Society to promote this kind of ideology, particularly as other legal bodies back away from these ideas,” Mr Jenrick said in a letter to Law Society president Richard Atkinson.

“I urge you to withdraw this guidance immediately.”

The Law Society has been contacted for comment.

It comes after a row over new guidance directing judges to consider the lives of offenders from ethnic minority and other backgrounds before sentencing.

Opponents claimed the changes could lead to a “two-tier justice system” in which people from minority groups are treated more leniently.

The guidance, which the Sentencing Council argued would ensure courts had comprehensive information to decide on an appropriate punishment, was later abandoned after ministers tabled legislation to override it.

The Law Society’s guide is separate, and its stated intention is to help solicitors “be more inclusive with the language we use”.