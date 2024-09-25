Locals shocked by arrival of giant “creepy” baby figure in town centre

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Rochdale residents have voiced their shock at the arrival of a giant “creepy” baby puppet in the town square.

The 8.5 metre-high figure, named Lilly, has appeared as part of a project to encourage children to talk about climate change, the council said.

However, it has been met with a frosty reception as locals took to social media to express their fear of the “freaky” baby.

Announcing the town’s “special guest” on Tuesday evening, Rochdale Borough Council wrote on social media: “Rochdale welcomed a special guest today, a baby girl who made a surprise visit to Rochdale Town Hall!

“Lilly, the 8.5 metre baby will be part of the Wild Wanders event next month. After waking up to meet local children, they sang to her and she was soon back asleep. She’s invited hundreds of local schoolchildren to come and meet her this week, to find out what they think about the future of our environment.”

Residents were notably less enthusiastic about the figure’s arrival, with one commenting: “That’s terrifying”

Others called the installation “so horrifying”, while another simply stated: “Chucky [an American horror TV series] goes north”.

Replying to one social media user saying the baby would have given them “nightmares for months seeing this as a kid,” the council said: “Lucky the baby is a puppet or she would be upset by that comment This is an event for young children and they love her, the response has been fantastic.”

A number of people questioned whether the giant baby was a good use of funds, with one person asking: “How much does this rubbish cost.” Another wrote “Fabulous piece of artwork. Meanwhile most of the children have empty bellies.”

The council defended the figure and said the Wild Wanders event was funded by Arts Council England and the Garfield Weston Foundation.

School groups have visited the town square to speak to the baby about their thoughts on climate change and plans about looking after nature and animals.

The recordings are set to be played back in October as part of an outdoor environmental arts festival, Wild Wanders, organised at Hollingworth Lake by Rochdale Council.

Rochdale Council has been approached for a comment.