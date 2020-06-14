Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in Rochdale collision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman has died after she was one of four people injured in two collisions with a car in Rochdale on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.

A 49-year-old male driver has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and remanded into custody, police said.

The woman had been airlifted to hospital after she was hit by a car in Whitworth Road – and three pedestrians, including a child, were injured in Woodgate Avenue, around two miles away.

The incidents are not being treated as terrorism-related and are not related to a pre-planned Counter Terrorism Policing operation which saw a 40-year-old Iranian man arrested in Rochdale on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were called to road traffic collisions involving a car and pedestrians at Woodgate Avenue and Whitworth Road at around 2.30pm on Saturday, police said.

Those injured in Woodgate Avenue suffered minor injuries, and police said all three have been discharged from hospital following treatment.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of assault and attempted murder, but has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Assistant Chief Constable John Webster said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the family of the victim who has sadly lost their life in this tragic case. The actions of a single person have caused significant damage to the people of Rochdale.

“I want to take this opportunity to categorically confirm that this terrible incident is in no way related to the pre-planned Counter Terrorism arrests and searches that took place yesterday, part of which resulted in the arrest of a man in Rochdale on Saturday evening.

“We are aware of comments on social media about the driver’s identity and ethnicity. The suspect is a white male currently in custody and no further details can be released at this time.

“I also want to reassure the public that ongoing efforts are being taken to ensure the safety of people in Rochdale and our Major Incident Team are conducting several lines of enquiry.”

Mr Webster said it was “being treated as an isolated incident” and roads have now reopened.

He added: “This incident caused significant disruption yesterday and I thank the public for their cooperation and understanding while our officers conducted their enquiries.

“We are committed to this investigation and have significant resources dedicated to it.

“To all those people affected by yesterday’s tragic events, community solidarity and unity is vital in times like these and especially for the families and friends of those impacted by this incident.”