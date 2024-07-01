Man killed after car crashes into pub and bursts into flames during police chase

Support truly

A driver was killed after his car smashed into an empty pub and burst into flames during a police chase.

The man, in his twenties, died at the scene after his Dacio Sandero car failed to stop for police and ploughed into the White Lion pub in Heywood, Rochdale, at 3.15am on Monday.

Greater Manchester Police said officers had discontinued the chase shortly before the car crashed into the pub.

No other injuries were reported and the collision was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Images from the scene in the early hours show a huge fire. Later in the morning, white sheets were put up to seal off the burned-out car which left a gaping, blackened hole in the side of the pub.

Four fire engines arrived shortly after the crash, with crews using breathing equipment and hose jets to put out the blaze.

A spokesperson for Manchester Police said: “Around 3.15am this morning (Monday 1 July 2024), we received a report of a road traffic collision that had occurred on York Street, Heywood.

“Initial enquiries suggest that a Dacia Sandero was travelling on Bolton Road in Heywood where it failed to stop for a liveried police patrol.

“A short pursuit commenced onto Rochdale Road East. A few moments later a decision was made to discontinue the pursuit.

“Shortly after the discontinuation, the Dacia collided with a business property on York Street. Sadly, the driver of the vehicle, a male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Following the police contact prior to the collision, in line with normal procedure, the matter has been referred to the IOPC.

“Officers from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anybody with footage of the incident to come forward.”

Anyone with any information, CCTV, or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 299 of 01/07/24.