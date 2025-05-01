Government should ‘hang heads in shame’ as rocker pays for child’s diagnosis
Sir Rod Stewart stepped in to pay for four-year-old Iain Gregory’s autism diagnosis after a three-year wait.
The Scottish Government should “hang its head in shame” after rockstar Sir Rod Stewart stepped in to pay for the autism diagnosis of a child who has waited three years.
The musician stepped in after the Daily Record revealed Iain Gregori, four, had waited three years for a diagnosis, despite his father Michael being told repeatedly he is autistic.
The case was raised by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at First Ministers Questions on Thursday.
“Three years on, Iain is still non-verbal and is still waiting on a diagnosis,” Mr Sarwar said.
“Michael was a member of the SNP and campaigned for them to be in Government.
“He told me that they should now hang their heads in shame, as they have let Scotland down.”
The Labour leader added: “When speaking of his son, he said ‘everyone is saying Iain needs this diagnosis, he is autistic, everyone is sure of it, but at the same time he needs an official diagnosis to get the resources he needs’.
“Rod Stewart heard this heartbreaking story and stepped in to pay for Iain’s diagnosis.
“Others won’t be as lucky – why, on John Swinney’s watch, do young people have to rely on the charity of a rock star to get the treatment they need?”
Responding, the First Minister stressed that an official diagnosis is not required to begin accessing support.
“It is absolutely critical that I make that point to Parliament today,” he said.
“Because there are other pathways that are available, other than diagnosis for ADHD or a neurodiversity condition which enables young people to attract the support that will assist them in meeting the challenges that they face.”
He stressed the importance that “parents can be reassured that there is support available to meet the needs of individual young people”.
“The Government is taking a range of interventions where we’re expanding mental health support or supporting the development of community interventions and we are working to make sure that young people get that support at the earliest possible opportunity.”
Sir Rod told the Daily Record his team would work to find a private specialist in London or in Scotland to provide a diagnosis and he would cover the costs.