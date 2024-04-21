Racist rant probed by police after town centre video goes viral

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A racist attack that went viral on X is being investigated as a hate crime.

A group of women were forced to defend themselves from the tirade as they walked along Romford Town Centre.

A white man in glasses approaches a group of women, some wearing hijabs and pulling shopping trolleys, in Romford, east London on Saturday afternoon.

He follows them down the busy shopping district in South Street loudly shouting and gesticulating at the group as they try to walk away.

In the viral clip, posted by Redbridge Community Action Group (RCAG), he swears and calls the group ‘Muslim traitors’.

One of the women begs him to stop harassing one of the victims, he hits back: “Firing Katyusha rockets into Israel you think that’s normal? We don’t want you here.

He then tells them to “F*** off back to England.” He then corrects himself: “F*** away from England”.

The man follows the group of women who try to defend eachother in the clip ( RCAG )

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed to The Independent the force was investigating the confrontation “as a hate crime”.

The force posted on X: “We are aware and urgently investigating this clearly unacceptable incident. We will be speaking to the victim later.”

Vaseem Ahmed, a spokesperson for RCAG, who released the video said: "This is yet another horrific incident of Islamophobia which many Muslims have to face.

“It stems from ignorance and attitudes which are given fuel by comments from leading politicians such as the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the former Home Secretary Suella Braverman amongst others, who refuse to accept this even exists.

“What these brave women had to endure is simply unthinkable and thankfully they were able to ward off his violent intimidation by defending each other. One can only wonder what may have happened if they were alone. The fact that no one intervened, just shows how frightened people are to confront Islamophobic racism.”

He added: “However, this type of behaviour does not reflect the attitudes of most people in our country who oppose Islamophobia and are appalled at the actions of such mindless thugs. We hope the Police will act swiftly in identifying and prosecuting him. In the meantime, we continue to support those affected."

Anyone with information please call 101, quoting CAD 5105/20APR24