Ronan Keating’s brother dies in car crash

Singer Ronan Keating’s older brother Ciaran has died in a car crash in Ireland.

Ciaran Keating, who was age in his 50s, was killed in a two-vehicle collision near near Swinford, Mayo, at 3.35pm on Saturday.

Mr Keating was travelling his wife Ann Marie to watch their son Ruairí play for Cork City FC in a premier league match.

Ronan Keating’s brother Ciaran has died in a car crash (AP2011)

Mrs Keating receieved non-life threatening and is being treated at Mayo University Hospital.

The driver of the other car is also receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Cork City FC said the club was reeling after being told of the news.

“All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating,” a statement read.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time. May he rest in peace.

“We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course.”

Local Councillor John O’Malley also offered his condolences to the family.

“He was highly regarded by all who knew him here and we are thinking of his wife and children and his extended family,” he said.

Crash investigators stayed on the scene into Saturday evening before the road was reopened.

London-based Ronan Keating is believed to have rushed to Ireland after being told of the crash.

He is the youngest of five children with one sister, Linda, and three brothers Ciaran, Gerard and Gary.

The family was previously hit by tragedy when their mother Marie Keating died from breast cancer in 1998 at the age of 51.