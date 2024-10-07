Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Coleen Rooney’s lawyers for her high-profile Wagatha Christie libel battle with Rebekah Vardy included dinner, drinks and mini bar charges at a luxury hotel in legal fees totalling more than £1.8 million, the High Court has been told.

Ms Vardy, 42, lost her high-profile libel claim against fellow WAG Ms Rooney, 38, in July 2022 when Mrs Justice Steyn ruled that her viral social media post accusing Mrs Vardy of leaking her private information to the press was “substantially true”.

In an order from October the same year, the judge ruled that Mrs Vardy, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, should pay 90 per cent of Mrs Rooney’s costs, who is the wife of former England captain Wayne Rooney, with an initial £800,000 then ordered to be paid.

Now, more than two years after the trial and after a hearing over costs in May, representatives of the friends-turned-foes returned to court on Monday in a dispute over the amount to be paid, as lawyers for Mrs Vardy said that Mrs Rooney’s claimed legal bill totalled £1,833,906.89.

Coleen Rooney leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in 2022 ( PA Archive )

In written submissions for the hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Jamie Carpenter KC, representing Mrs Vardy, said that this included costs for a lawyer staying “at the Nobu Hotel, incurring substantial dinner and drinks charges as well as mini bar charges”.

He said: “The costs dispute has been rendered particularly intractable by the sheer magnitude of the costs claimed by Mrs Rooney, in absolute terms and when compared to her agreed costs budget, the number of errors in the bill and the extraordinary nature of some of the costs claimed.”

Mr Carpenter added the bill was “drawn without sufficient care” and had “a ‘kitchen sink’ approach”, and included “over £120,000 of costs to which Mrs Rooney has no entitlement”.

The hearing before Senior Costs Judge Andrew Gordon-Saker, which was not attended by either Mrs Rooney or Mrs Vardy on Monday, will conclude on Wednesday.

Rebekah Vardy, 42, lost her high-profile libel claim ( Getty )

In the viral social media post in October 2019 at the heart of the libel claim, Mrs Rooney said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Mrs Vardy of leaking information about her private life to the press.

Mrs Rooney publicly claimed Mrs Vardy’s account was the source behind three stories in The Sun newspaper featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram profile – featuring her travelling to Mexico for a “gender selection” procedure, her planning to return to TV, and the basement flooding at her home.

Following the high-profile trial, Mrs Justice Steyn ruled in Mrs Rooney’s favour, finding it was “likely” that Ms Watt had passed information to The Sun and that she “knew of and condoned this behaviour”.

The judge added that Mrs Vardy had “actively” engaged, “directing Ms Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs Rooney’s posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt”.