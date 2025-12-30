McIlroy honours omission came despite Stormont nomination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy’s omission from the New Year Honours list came despite an official nomination from Stormont for his achievements to be recognised, it is understood.

The Press Association understands that the devolved administration in Belfast made a recommendation to the Cabinet Office for the star golfer from Holywood, Co Down to receive an honour.

McIlroy, who won the US Masters in April to become only the sixth male golfer of all time to complete the career grand slam of major championship titles, was not ultimately on the list of recipients that was published on Monday night.

There had been expectation within the lead department at Stormont – the Executive Office – that McIlroy, who was made an MBE after his first major victory in 2011, would be knighted.

The Cabinet Office declined to comment on suggestions of an honours snub for the 36-year-old, who earlier this month capped his career best season by being named both BBC Sports Personality of the Year and Irish national broadcaster RTE’s Sportsperson of the Year.

“We wouldn’t comment on individual honours,” a Cabinet Office spokesman said.

McIlroy’s representatives have also been approached for comment.

McIlroy, who also played a star role in Europe’s famous away Ryder Cup victory against the US in New York in September, previously said a knighthood would be an “unbelievably massive honour”.

Asked about the prospect of such an accolade, he said in November: “That’s obviously up to people a lot more powerful and important than me. But I mean, if it were to happen one day, it would be a very proud moment in my life.”

The Cabinet Office conducts full probity checks on all nominations.

The Daily Telegraph has suggested McIlroy’s omission may be linked to tax issues.

McIlroy was reportedly involved in an investment scheme that was subject to an HMRC probe in 2015 but there is no suggestion the golfer acted improperly in that deal.

Concern around tax affairs was reportedly a factor in Sir David Beckham’s lengthy wait for a knighthood.

The former England football captain was awarded a knighthood in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours in the summer.

However, he had reportedly been on the verge of receiving the honour in 2014 but HMRC placed a red flag on his nomination over his involvement in an alleged tax avoidance scheme.

In 2021 it was reported that his finances had been cleared and he was eligible for a knighthood.