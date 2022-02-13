A 48-year-old man has died after a fight with another patient at a hospital.

A member of staff at Rotherham District General Hospital (RDGH) called officers at 8.54pm on Saturday to report that two patients had been fighting.

One of the patients, a 48-year-old man, died of his injuries at RDGH in the early hours of this morning.

South Yorkshire Police have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

A police spokesman said detectives have launched an investigation into the incident.

He said: “We are working closely with the hospital and will remain on scene this evening as we conduct enquiries.

“The man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“If you have any information which could assist enquiries, please call 101. The incident number to quote is 939 of 12 February.”

The Independent has approached the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust for comment.