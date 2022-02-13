Rotherham hospital: Man dies after fight between patients
A patient has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police have confirmed
A 48-year-old man has died after a fight with another patient at a hospital.
A member of staff at Rotherham District General Hospital (RDGH) called officers at 8.54pm on Saturday to report that two patients had been fighting.
One of the patients, a 48-year-old man, died of his injuries at RDGH in the early hours of this morning.
South Yorkshire Police have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
A 48-year-old man has died after a fight with another patient at a hospital.
A police spokesman said detectives have launched an investigation into the incident.
He said: “We are working closely with the hospital and will remain on scene this evening as we conduct enquiries.
“The man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
“If you have any information which could assist enquiries, please call 101. The incident number to quote is 939 of 12 February.”
The Independent has approached the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies