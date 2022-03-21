Body of missing man found in disused pub freezer ‘may have been there for years’

The body of a man that was found in a freezer last October “may have been there for a number of years,” police said.

The body of Roy Bigg, who went missing in February 2012, was found by builders in the freezer of a disused Newham pub on 21 October, 2021.

The pub, on Romford Road, Forest Gate, was formerly known as Simpson’s Wine Bar.

Metropolitan police officers working on the case have appealed for information about Roy, who was believed to be around 70-years-old when he died.

Police were able to identify Roy’s body through his dental records.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of his death to be inconclusive, the Met said.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “We believe that Roy’s body may have been in the freezer for a number of years.

“Speaking to people who knew him will help us establish not only his lifestyle and habits, but also when he was last seen.

“If you knew Roy please do get in touch with us – his birth date was 8 September 1944, we believe he would have been aged around 70 when he died.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s been a long time since you knew him, or if you only knew him briefly, any information may be of real significance to our enquiries.”

The Met released a picture of Roy and encouraged anyone who knew him to come forward.

Anyone who knew Roy Bigg should call the Incident Room on 020 8345 1570, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD4332/15OCT21, the Met said.

People who wish to remain anonymous can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the website.