Stylish racegoers out in force for Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Ascot racegoers turned on the style for Ladies’ Day with a show of sartorial flair and the odd outlandish hat.

Towering headgear inspired by Jane Austen, recycled creations and even fluttering butterflies were some of the designs worn by racing fans.

In sweltering temperatures spectators swept into the famous Berkshire racecourse before the feature race of the week, the Gold Cup, with the winning jockey and trainer receiving their prizes from the King and Queen.

Milliner Viv Jenner did not waste a past creation but recycled a striking circular yellow and pink design for Ladies’ Day: “It’s all about sustainable fashion, I wore this hat in 2022.

“It’s been sitting in a box in storage for years and I thought rather then make a new one I’d give it a new lease of life and rework it, after finding this lovely yellow dress.

“Bringing a bit of sunshine to Royal Ascot, if we needed any more.”

The royal family will be out in force for a third-day of racing, with the Princess Royal and husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, joined by Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall and her husband, former England rugby star Mike Tindall, in the royal box.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will also be among the royal party with Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Outlandish hats were the order of the day but one racegoer was carrying a novel handbag – in the shape of a watering can.

Olivia Harrell was making her first visit to Royal Ascot and was dressed head to toe in vintage finds from charity shops and said about her handbag: “This is from Paris I bought it for just 30 euros.”

Fashion designer Francini Keiser and two models were wearing outfits inspired by the 1960s she created and they all wore distinctive hats by her friend the milliner Odette and Elliott.

Ms Keiser, whose hat featured dyed swan feathers, said: “It’s my first time here it’s just an extraordinary experience. All these hats are just amazing and the spirit of the people, everyone is dressed up. We’re also very excited to see the racing and the King.”

Royal Ascot stalwart Tracy Rose wore a dress and towering hat she made inspired by Georgian fashion to mark the 250th birthday of author Jane Austen.

She said: “This is a contemporary homage to the bonnet, the dress also owes something to the bonnet which could be a first and I began designing everything at the start of the year.”

In 2022 Mrs Rose founded the Racing For All Diversity Campaign to encourage people of all backgrounds to enjoy a day at the races.

Speaking about the appeal of Royal Ascot she said: “It’s so British, it’s such a party atmosphere and everybody just wants to be outstanding and have fun with their fashion, which I just love. I’m loving everybody looking wonderful.”