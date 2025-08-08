Motorbike tribute marks final journey of UK’s oldest Second World War veteran

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 100 motorcyclists have paid a “wonderful tribute” by riding in convoy to mark the funeral of the UK’s oldest Second World War veteran.

Donald Rose, who was a D-Day veteran and fought as a Desert Rat in North Africa, died last month aged 110.

The service, held on Friday at Ilkeston Football Ground in Derbyshire, was attended by Mr Rose’s family, members of the armed forces, the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, the High Sheriff, the Mayor of Erewash and others who wanted to pay tribute to the “war hero”.

Some bikers who escorted the hearse to the service attached Union Flags and other flags reading “Lest we forget” to their motorbikes, while children outside the football ground held a banner which said: “For our tomorrow you gave your today. RIP Donald Rose.”

John Wallace, a parade marshal for the Royal British Legion (RBL) in Derbyshire, told the crowd of people gathered at the service: “Don had an interest in motorbikes.

“It is fitting that Don’s final journey is accompanied by so many like-minded people, and it is a wonderful tribute.

“He epitomised all that was great and all that we have to be grateful for to his generation.”

The service was told that the great-grandfather joined the army because, in his own words, “they needed me to fight” and “I wanted to save this country from the fascists”.

Mr Rose, who was believed to be Britain’s oldest man, was born on Christmas Eve 1914.

Originally from Westcott, Surrey, he joined the army aged 23 and served in North Africa, Italy and France, according to the RBL.

He received a number of medals and was awarded the Legion D’Honneur, France’s highest honour.

Erewash Borough Council leader James Dawson paid tribute to Mr Rose as a “war hero” after his death on July 11.

In May, Mr Rose joined 45 other veterans as guests of honour at a tea party celebration hosted by the RBL at the National Memorial Arboretum, in Staffordshire, to mark 80 years since VE Day.

Mr Rose, who was attached to the division which liberated Belsen concentration camp, said at the event that he did not celebrate the momentous day 80 years ago.

He said: “When I heard that the armistice had been signed 80 years ago, I was in Germany at Belsen and, like most active soldiers, I didn’t get to celebrate at that time.

“We just did what we thought was right and it was a relief when it was over.”

The Erewash mayor presented Mr Rose with the freedom of the borough for his bravery in the Second World War that same month.

According to the council, Mr Rose said he was proud and happy to receive it, but said: “I didn’t do anything that anyone else would not have done.”

When he was aged 106, Mr Rose completed his bucket list dream of flying a plane by operating a flight simulator.

Members of the public turned out to see the cortege pass the Ilkeston Cenotaph on Friday afternoon before a private cremation service was expected to take place.