Royal British Legion calls on VJ Day veterans to join 80th anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Royal British Legion (RBL) is urging veterans who served in the Far East during the Second World War to register for a service marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

Veterans and their families are invited as guests of honour to the event, which will be held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on August 15.

VJ Day marks the anniversary of Japan’s surrender to the Allies following the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, effectively ending the Second World War.

The service will pay tribute to all those who served in the Asia-Pacific theatre, including Burma Star recipients, British Indian Army veterans, former prisoners of war, and those who fought in pivotal battles including Kohima and Imphal in India.

Veteran Owen Filer, 105, who served in India on VJ Day in 1945 and will attend the event, said: “This is a significant moment for my generation and for all those who served out there and back home before Japan surrendered.

“It will be an honour to be with the Royal British Legion and fellow veterans 80 years after the world went through so much, and to remember those who never made it back.”

He added: “I would encourage all my comrades to visit the RBL’s website and register for what will be a very poignant day.”

This event comes just weeks after the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which marked victory in Europe.

New research, commissioned by the RBL, estimates that only around 8,000 Second World War veterans remain in England and Wales, based on data from the 2021 Census and ONS projections.

The charity warns that this number is expected to fall below 300 by the 90th anniversary.

Mark Atkinson, director-general of the RBL, said: “The 80th anniversary of VJ Day is likely to be one of the last opportunities as a nation to thank those veterans still with us today for their service and sacrifice.

“We owe it to all those with a connection to VJ Day to pause and reflect on their contribution and legacy.”

The RBL said the research, carried out by Rand Europe, is part of its work to better understand and support the changing needs of the Armed Forces community.

Angela Kitching, RBL’s director of campaigns, policy and research, said: “These new findings are the result of a decades-long effort by the RBL to improve data on veterans living in this country.”

Veterans or their families can register to attend by visiting britishlegion.org.uk.