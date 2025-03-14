Royal College of GPs eases stance on legalising assisted dying

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s professional membership body for GPs is no longer formally opposed to a change in the law to legalise assisted dying.

The Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) confirmed that, after a consultation with its members and a decision by its council, it has moved to a position of neutrality – neither opposing nor supporting a change in the law.

It had adopted a position of opposition in 2005 and held that stance since then.

The change in position comes as MPs in England and Wales consider legislation which could see assisted dying legalised in the two nations.

Around six in 10 (61%) of the college’s council voted for a move to a position of neither supporting nor opposing legalising assisted dying.

Almost four in 10 (39%) voted to maintain the position of opposition.

This followed a non-binding survey of 8,779 GPs and GP Registrars, which saw a third (33.7%) state that the college should support assisted dying being legalised.

Around one in 10 (13.6%) favoured a position of neutrality, while just under half (47.6%) said the opposition stance should remain.

The decision on the new stance was taken by the council, which has 64 voting members, rather than the college’s membership.

No council members voted to move to a position of supporting legalising assisted dying, the RCGP said.

The college has some 53,539 members across the UK, meaning the consultation, which was used to inform the council’s decision, had around a 16% response rate.

The consultation results showed “widely differing and strongly-held views about assisted dying”, said RCGP chairwoman Professor Kamila Hawthorne.

She said: “Today’s discussion and our recent survey of our members have clearly shown that GPs have widely differing and strongly-held views about assisted dying – we care deeply about our patients.

“This is a highly sensitive personal, societal and legislative issue, and we need to be in a position to represent the views of all of our members and patients; shifting to a position of neither opposing nor supporting assisted dying being legal will allow us to do this best.

“Neither opposing nor supporting assisted dying does not mean we will be stepping back from the debate. Our focus will be on advocating for our members, regardless of their views on assisted dying, as to how potential changes in the law will impact on their daily practice and the care they deliver for patients.”

Dr Gordon Macdonald, chief executive of campaign group Care Not Killing, said the change in stance was “disappointing, but unsurprising as doctors’ groups continue to wrestle with how to respond to multiple attempts to introduce assisted suicide and euthanasia in the UK”.

The Royal College of Nursing’s governing council voted in 2009 to move to a neutral stance on assisted dying for terminally-ill people, while doctors’ union the BMA shifted from a position against assisted dying to one of neutrality in 2021.

The Royal College of Physicians adopted a neutral position in 2019, and the Royal College of Surgeons of England did so in 2023.

A committee of 23 MPs is undertaking line-by-line scrutiny of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill before it returns to the House of Commons – most likely towards the end of April – for further debate and a vote.

Meanwhile, a vote is expected on the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill in the coming weeks at Holyrood.

The Scottish Parliament member behind that Bill said the RCGP decision was a “watershed moment”.

Liam McArthur said: “I warmly welcome the decision taken by the Royal College of GPs, which follows similar decisions taken in the recent past by Royal Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons as well as the British Medical Association who have moved from a position of opposition to one of neutrality.

“These are bodies who represent medical professionals with a range of views on the issue of assisted dying and have an important role to play in shaping any legislation that might be passed at Holyrood, or indeed elsewhere in the UK. Doing so from a position of neutrality allows them to represent the interests of their membership while also informing the decisions taken by parliamentarians.”