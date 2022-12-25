Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wellwishers gather to glimpse the royal family as King Charles is to address the nation on Christmas for the first time this afternoon.

A queue formed overnight at Sandringham in Norfolk ahead of the traditional Christmas Day church service.

At the front of the queue was John Loughrey, of Streatham, south London, who said he arrived at 7pm on Christmas Eve and camped out overnight with his friend Sky London, 62.

Retired assistant chef Mr Loughrey said they took a train from London to King’s Lynn in Norfolk, then a bus to Sandringham where they are staying at a local hotel, around 15 minutes’ walk from St Mary Magdalene church.

The 67-year-old, who wore a Union Jack hat, gloves and hoody, said he slept in a tinfoil blanket to ensure a place at the front of the queue.

“We were both shivering,” he said. “I couldn’t sleep properly.”

He has brought a bouquet of roses that he hopes to give to the royals.

Royal fan John Loughrey (left) and his friend Sky London at the front of the queue at Sandringham in Norfolk ahead of the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service (PA)

Mr Loughrey said: “We wanted to come here to show our appreciation to King Charles III and his Queen Consort and of course the Prince of Wales.

“Because of losing the Queen, it’s a sad time for the family and I’m sure they will mention the Queen in the church today.

“It will be in King Charles’s thoughts about his mother, about her legacy, they will be thinking about it over Christmas.

“It’s going to be a sad time and a happy time for them. That’s how it’s got to be.”

The King’s festive message was recorded on 13 December at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The King will address the nation for his first Christmas speech as monarch this afternoon (PA)

The late Queen Elizabeth giving her annual Christmas day message (AP)

The monarch spoke movingly about his “beloved mother”, who reigned for 70 years, in his first broadcast as King screened the day after her death on 8 September.

In that address he said: “We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.”

His Christmas message is expected to contain a similar tribute to the Queen. Some royal experts have also speculated that he may make a special mention of the Prince of Wales’ environmental campaigning and his Earthshot Prize.