Royal guard knocks child to ground during march

A royal guard at the Tower of London was filmed knocking over a child who was in his way.

Footage of the accident prompted arguments over whether the soldier or the child’s parents were to blame.

In the clip shared anonymously on TikTok and reported by Ladbible, two royal guards were seen marching at the London landmark, watched by tourists.

But the child quickly stepped right into the path of one of the guards, and was pushed to the ground. The soldier lifted his leg to avoid stepping on the boy, shouted and carried on marching.

Onlookers gasped as the child fell to the ground, but he quickly got back to his feet, seemingly unhurt.

The TikTok caption suggested the boy’s family were spending their first day visiting England.

Some commenters said the guard could have used some common sense and avoided knocking the boy down.

One person wrote: “That child isn’t dangerous I get it’s their job but it’s a child there was no reason to do that.”

Another said: “It wouldn’t kill the guard to walk around the child, if it’s adults in the way I understand, but if it’s a child you can make an exception.”

But another wrote: “I blame the parents, absolutely no awareness of their surroundings.”

And others agreed, one saying: “People don’t understand that those guards aren’t there for tourist attraction and are highly trained soldiers there to protect the Queen.”

An Army spokesperson said: ”We are aware of an incident at the Tower of London earlier today during a routine patrol.

“The Guardsmen on duty warned members of the public that a patrol was approaching but the child unfortunately ran out in front of the soldier unexpectedly. The soldier tried to step over the child and continued on his duty.

“Following the incident, the soldier checked on the child and was reassured that all was well.”