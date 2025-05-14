Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New stamps celebrate CS Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia

The main set of eight stamps features pictures specially commissioned for Royal Mail by British illustrator Keith Robinson.

Alan Jones
Thursday 15 May 2025 00:01 BST
Royal Mail has revealed images of a new set of stamps being issued to celebrate The Chronicles of Narnia (Royal Mail/PA)
Royal Mail has revealed images of a new set of stamps being issued to celebrate The Chronicles of Narnia (Royal Mail/PA)

Royal Mail has revealed images of a new set of stamps being issued to celebrate The Chronicles of Narnia.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the publication of The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe – the first book in the series of seven fantasy novels written by CS Lewis.

The Chronicles of Narnia is Lewis’s best-selling work, having sold 120 million copies in 47 languages.

The series has also been adapted for radio, television, the stage, film, and video games.

The main set of eight stamps features pictures specially commissioned for Royal Mail by British illustrator Keith Robinson, depicting scenes from each of the novels.

A further four stamps presented in a miniature sheet, show artwork by Pauline Baynes.

Royal Mail director of external affairs and policy David Gold said: “These delightful stamps capture the timeless magic of Narnia and honour the enduring legacy of the books.

“The Chronicles of Narnia remain a perennial favourite of children around the world, so it is fitting that we celebrate the stories with a new set of stamps featuring newly-commissioned artwork alongside artwork that will bring back fond memories for many who grew up with these great books.”

