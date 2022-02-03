Royal Mail launches probe into video of staff ‘eating hash brownies’ at work

Royal Mail has launched an investigation after footage emerged claiming to show postal workers high on edible cannabis.

Video shared online on Tuesday purports to show postal workers at Royal Mail’s delivery office in Clapham, south London, in a daze and struggling to stand.

One disorientated postman had to be helped with his delivery trolley.

“You’re just really high,” a colleague says.

The footage then cuts to him sitting in an office chair and mumbling.

When another worker suggests he ate two brownies, he insists: “I had four in all.”

The video claims staff ate the brownies between 5.30am and 7.30am. The parcel – marked “Edibles by Pablo Chocobar” – was said to have gone uncollected for a month.

According to a caption, workers accidentally ate hash brownies and had to be helped “because they were so high.”

“We had a delivery of them with no return address and the house was empty and they were in our office for a month so we opened them and they got given out,” it reads.

Another caption says one bemused worker “was walking to a door and thought he was walking forever”.

Royal Mail said it was taking the matter “very seriously”.

It said it expects the “highest standards of behaviour” from its staff.

“We have commenced an investigation, which will determine whether any further action, including disciplinary action, might be taken,” a statement said.

Royal Mail said it was reminding staff of the “correct procedures” for dealing with undelivered post.