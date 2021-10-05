Drones to deliver post to remote Scottish islands in Royal Mail trial

Drones are being trialled by Royal Mail in Scotland to deliver post to remote islands and reduce carbon emissions.

The two-week trial began on Monday from Kirkwall to North Ronaldsay, in the Orkney Islands of north Scotland.

The mail is being carried by a large, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) named Ultra, built by UK-based transportation company Windracers Ltd, in hopes to better connect remote island communities.

The UAV can transport 100kg of various types of post to the island, which is then delivered as normal by local postal workers when it reaches the northern island.

Nick Landon, chief commercial officer at Royal Mail, said: “At Royal Mail we care about delivering a brilliant service for all of our customers, wherever they live in the UK. We are also incredibly passionate about protecting our diverse and beautiful environments.”

He continued: “This trial is designed to help with both of these goals, using the most innovative technologies to support the remote and isolated communities we serve in the greenest way possible.”

If the trial’s outcome is successful, drones could be more widely-considered by Royal Mail to support postal workers delivering to remote areas across the UK and to reduce carbon emissions.

Sarah Moore, a local postwoman for North Ronaldsay, said: “It’s really exciting to be involved in this trial. North Ronaldsay is a very remote area of the UK and I’m proud to be involved in an initiative that will help Royal Mail to do all we can to keep all areas of the UK connected.”

This is the Royal Mail’s third drone trial in the last year, with one in December 2020 delivering post to the Isle of Mull in Scotland and the other in May 2021 delivering to the Isles of Scilly off the coast of Cornwall.

This trial is a part of the Sustainable Aviation Test Environment project based at Kirkwall Airport and is funded by the UK Research and Innovation via the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund.