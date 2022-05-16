Royal Mail postman filmed ‘kicking dog’ as he delivers parcel

A video door bell has captured the moment a postman appears to kick a dog outside a family’s home.

The footage shows the Royal Mail staff member approaching the door of the home in Greater Manchester which was then opened by the family’s teenage daughter.

The postman passes the package to the young woman as a barking dog reportedly ran towards the open door.

The man appears to kick the dog which causes it to roll across the driveway, before getting up, and then the postman leaves.

The mother of the family, who has not been named, told the Manchester Evening News: “My daughter answered the door for the delivery. I was outside hanging washing up and she ran in and told me what had happened.

“My daughter was very upset. She was crying her eyes out and she’s not an emotional kid.”

The mother has made a formal complaint to Royal Mail.

It is understood the incident has been discussed by Royal Mail with the postman, who has claimed the dog bit his ankle and it was not a deliberate kick, but instead a reflex action to stop the dog attacking him further.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are aware of incident in which one of our postmen was bitten on the ankle by a customer’s dog in the Radcliffe area of Manchester.

“Royal Mail treats all dog attacks on our postmen and postwomen very seriously. Our first priority as an employer is to ensure the welfare and safety of our people who provide a valuable service to our customers.

“The vast majority of dog owners are very responsible and keep their pets under control.

“However, last year, there were 1,690 dog attacks on postmen and women in the UK – some resulting in life-changing injuries.

“We continue to appeal to dog owners and their families to help reduce the number of attacks, particularly at the door and in the garden.”