‘Knackered’ postman who left woman, 72, in snow after fall is sacked by Royal Mail

A postman who told an elderly woman that he was too “knackered” to help her up after she fell over on ice has reportedly been sacked by Royal Mail.

Thomas McCafferty ignored Patricia Stewart’s pleas for help and left her lying on her doorstep after she slipped on ice in Scotland, last February.

Video footage captured by Ms Stewart’s neighbour’s doorbell camera shows the postman talking to the 72-year-old, who can be seen lying on the ground in front of her house.

Asked to help, the Royal Mail worker can be heard saying: “I can’t help pal, I’m knackered. Absolutely knackered.”

The pensioner was discovered 20 minutes later by 22-year-old Hermes driver Karolina Domska who found Mrs Stewart crying in the snow and helped her back into her house.

It was reported on Monday that the postman had been sacked. A spokesperson for Royal Mail told The Independent that “the individual concerned has left the business.”

They added: “We have been in touch with the customer concerned to express our apologies again and to update them following the conclusion of the investigation.

“Royal Mail expects the highest standards of behaviour from our people while out on deliveries and collections at all times.

“We regularly remind our postmen and postwomen of the important role they play in their local communities. We are sorry for the distress this incident has caused.”