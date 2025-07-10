Royal Mail given go-ahead to make changes to second-class post service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Mail has been granted permission by regulator Ofcom to cease Saturday deliveries for second-class post, effective from 28 July. The postal service will discontinue its six-day-a-week service for second-class letters, moving them to an alternative weekday schedule.

First-class post will, however, retain its Monday to Saturday delivery. Ofcom confirmed the three-working-day delivery target for second-class letters remains unchanged.

The significant shift follows extensive consultation, aiming to bolster the universal postal service's long-term viability.

Ofcom added it had also launched a review of the price of stamps amid concerns over affordability, while it is also setting new backstop delivery targets so that 99% of mail has to be delivered no more than two days late.

Natalie Black, Ofcom’s group director for networks and communications, said: “These changes are in the best interests of consumers and businesses, as urgent reform of the postal service is necessary to give it the best chance of survival.

“But changing Royal Mail’s obligations alone won’t guarantee a better service – the company now has to play its part and implement this effectively.

“We’ll be making sure Royal Mail is clear with its customers about what’s happening, and passes the benefits of these changes on to them.”

open image in gallery Royal Mail will be allowed to scrap Saturday deliveries for second class post and switch to an alternate weekday service instead from later this month, regulator Ofcom has announced ( PA )

Martin Seidenberg, group chief executive of Royal Mail parent firm International Distribution Services, said: “We welcome today’s announcement from Ofcom.

“It is good news for customers across the UK as it supports the delivery of a reliable, efficient and financially sustainable universal service.

“It follows extensive consultation with thousands of people and businesses to ensure that the postal service better reflects their needs and the realities of how customers send and receive mail today.”

On the changes to the Royal Mail service and Ofcom’s stamp review, a Government spokesperson said: “The public expects a well-run postal service, with letters arriving on time across the country without it costing the earth.

“With the way people use postal services having changed, it’s right the regulator has looked at this.

“We now need Royal Mail to work with unions and posties to deliver a service that people expect, and this includes maintaining the principle of one price to send a letter anywhere in the UK.”