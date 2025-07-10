Royal Mail given go-ahead to make changes to second-class post service
Ofcom added it had also launched a review of the price of stamps
Royal Mail has been granted permission by regulator Ofcom to cease Saturday deliveries for second-class post, effective from 28 July. The postal service will discontinue its six-day-a-week service for second-class letters, moving them to an alternative weekday schedule.
First-class post will, however, retain its Monday to Saturday delivery. Ofcom confirmed the three-working-day delivery target for second-class letters remains unchanged.
The significant shift follows extensive consultation, aiming to bolster the universal postal service's long-term viability.
Ofcom added it had also launched a review of the price of stamps amid concerns over affordability, while it is also setting new backstop delivery targets so that 99% of mail has to be delivered no more than two days late.
Natalie Black, Ofcom’s group director for networks and communications, said: “These changes are in the best interests of consumers and businesses, as urgent reform of the postal service is necessary to give it the best chance of survival.
“But changing Royal Mail’s obligations alone won’t guarantee a better service – the company now has to play its part and implement this effectively.
“We’ll be making sure Royal Mail is clear with its customers about what’s happening, and passes the benefits of these changes on to them.”
Martin Seidenberg, group chief executive of Royal Mail parent firm International Distribution Services, said: “We welcome today’s announcement from Ofcom.
“It is good news for customers across the UK as it supports the delivery of a reliable, efficient and financially sustainable universal service.
“It follows extensive consultation with thousands of people and businesses to ensure that the postal service better reflects their needs and the realities of how customers send and receive mail today.”
On the changes to the Royal Mail service and Ofcom’s stamp review, a Government spokesperson said: “The public expects a well-run postal service, with letters arriving on time across the country without it costing the earth.
“With the way people use postal services having changed, it’s right the regulator has looked at this.
“We now need Royal Mail to work with unions and posties to deliver a service that people expect, and this includes maintaining the principle of one price to send a letter anywhere in the UK.”