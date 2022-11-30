Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Royal Mail staff have claimed they are being told to prioritise parcels amid strike action and letters are “being left for days”.

The allegation - which Royal Mail say is not its policy - comes as workers go on strike today in one of the biggest industry walkouts the UK has seen, with university lecturers and sixth-form staff also taking action.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are also planning seven more strikes in December, including Christmas Eve.

Royal Mail workers and university lecturers are striking this week in one of the biggest industry walkouts the UK has seen (PA)

The union said its members will be in London on December 9 for the “biggest strike demonstration this country has ever seen”.

The claims over parcels being prioritised were made by postal workers speaking to BBC Wales.

One of the unnamed staff said: “First thing management will say is ‘no overtime allowed and just clear your parcels and leave all the mail’, so that can mean you’ll have half a job left on the deck.

“This week I’ve had a hospital appointment [letter] on my round that has been there for two days.”

Another added: “It has got the point in our office that, on a daily basis, we’ve been told by management to prioritise parcels and tracked items over hospital appointment letters”.

Royal Mail workers hold signs outside a Royal Mail depot in London (EPA)

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “Postal workers want to get on with serving the communities they belong to, delivering Christmas gifts and tackling the backlog from recent weeks.

“But they know their value and they will not meekly accept the casualisation of their jobs, the destruction of their conditions and the impoverishment of their families.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson told The Independent: “Royal Mail does not operate a policy of prioritising parcels over letters.

“Every item of mail is important to us. We regularly remind colleagues that the delivery, collection and processing of letters and parcels should be treated with equal importance.”

On the strike action, they added: “The CWU is striking at our busiest time, holding Christmas to ransom for our customers, businesses and families across the country.

“We apologise to our customers and strongly urge them to post early for Christmas.

“We are proud to have the best pay and conditions in our industry. In an industry dominated by the ‘gig economy’, insecure work and low pay, our model sets us apart and we want to preserve it.”