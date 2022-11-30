Royal Mail workers claim ‘letters left for days as staff told to prioritise parcels’ in strike
Claims come as postal workers go on strike but Royal Mail denies that parcels are given priority
Royal Mail staff have claimed they are being told to prioritise parcels amid strike action and letters are “being left for days”.
The allegation - which Royal Mail say is not its policy - comes as workers go on strike today in one of the biggest industry walkouts the UK has seen, with university lecturers and sixth-form staff also taking action.
Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are also planning seven more strikes in December, including Christmas Eve.
The union said its members will be in London on December 9 for the “biggest strike demonstration this country has ever seen”.
Are you going on strike? If so emaill zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk
The claims over parcels being prioritised were made by postal workers speaking to BBC Wales.
One of the unnamed staff said: “First thing management will say is ‘no overtime allowed and just clear your parcels and leave all the mail’, so that can mean you’ll have half a job left on the deck.
“This week I’ve had a hospital appointment [letter] on my round that has been there for two days.”
Another added: “It has got the point in our office that, on a daily basis, we’ve been told by management to prioritise parcels and tracked items over hospital appointment letters”.
CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “Postal workers want to get on with serving the communities they belong to, delivering Christmas gifts and tackling the backlog from recent weeks.
“But they know their value and they will not meekly accept the casualisation of their jobs, the destruction of their conditions and the impoverishment of their families.”
A Royal Mail spokesperson told The Independent: “Royal Mail does not operate a policy of prioritising parcels over letters.
“Every item of mail is important to us. We regularly remind colleagues that the delivery, collection and processing of letters and parcels should be treated with equal importance.”
On the strike action, they added: “The CWU is striking at our busiest time, holding Christmas to ransom for our customers, businesses and families across the country.
“We apologise to our customers and strongly urge them to post early for Christmas.
“We are proud to have the best pay and conditions in our industry. In an industry dominated by the ‘gig economy’, insecure work and low pay, our model sets us apart and we want to preserve it.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies