Former head of the Royal Marines Maj Gen Matthew Holmes found dead aged 54

The circumstances surrounding the death of a former head of the Royal Marines over the weekend is being investigated.

Major General Matthew Holmes was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2019 as well as Commandant General up until April this year.

He died suddenly on Saturday aged 54. His death is not being treated as suspicious, but the cause is unknown – the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

Officers were called just before 3pm to a house in Winchester following the discovery of a man’s body, a Hampshire Police spokesman said.

The MoD said its thoughts, sympathies and deepest heartfelt condolences were with family and friends of Maj Gen Holmes, who had two children with his wife, Lea, a solicitor.

His death comes six months after he left his role as Commandant General half-way through what is usually a three-year position.

Maj Gen Holmes commanded 42 Commando Royal Marines from 2006 to 2008 and was appointed as a Companion of the Distinguished Service Order for his leadership on operations in Afghanistan in 2007.

His career also included operational tours in Northern Ireland, Kosovo, and Iraq.

At Prince Philip’s funeral in April, he had helped carry his coffin to Windsor Castle.

PM Boris Johnson said he was “very saddened to learn of the death of Major General Matt Holmes.”

He added: “My thoughts are with Matt’s family and friends at this difficult time, as well as the Royal Marines and Royal Navy who I know will feel this loss keenly.”

First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, described Maj Gen Holmes as a “dear friend to many, and a close friend of mine for over 20 years.

“He will be sorely missed by the Service and especially the Corps Family.

“But my thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy are with Matt’s family. Their loss is the greatest and most painful: we will be there for them now and always.”

Lieutenant General Rob Magowan, who had succeeded Maj Gen Holmes as Commandant General of the Royal Marines, said his friend had “tragically died at the weekend”.

He added: “My heart goes out to him and his family. We will honour him and all those closest to him. But I also think of you all. It matters not that he was a General, but it does that he is a Royal Marine.

“I remember and celebrate him, alongside all those who he is with now. We are one family, together, just as we learned, and as we trained, alongside each other at the Commando Training Centre. Once a marine, always a marine.”