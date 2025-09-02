Ship captain recognised for over three decades of service to island communities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Scottish seafarer has been recognised for keeping island communities connected after more than three decades working for CalMac ferries.

Captain Iain MacKenzie, 60, has served the company for 32 years, and on Wednesday, he will receive the prestigious Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service which is celebrating its 20th anniversary today on Merchant Navy Day.

The captain, from Skye, is master of the MV Loch Nevis, and is responsible for crucial lifeline services to the Small Isles.

His work has helped the islands stay connected over the years, and he has been responsible for delivering goods around the various communities.

He also served as a volunteer with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) for over 25 years.

Captain MacKenzie said: “It is an honour to have been nominated for this award. My father would have been immensely proud, having served as a merchant seaman himself.

“Serving the islands and communities has been a privilege – the scenery is stunning, the people are amazing, but the weather can be challenging at times.

“Looking after one another is vitally important, and this is something that has become increasingly clear to me through my volunteer work for the RNLI over the last 25 years.”

The captain is one of 12 seafarers to receive the medal.

Others include Captain Chris Phillips, who in 2024 saved 89 men, women and children at sea, with help from his team of around 30 people.

Another is Captain Philippa Bowden, who is the only female British ice captain with an Unlimited Master’s Licence, meaning she can operate any ship of any size, anywhere in the world.

Maritime Minister Mike Kane said: “It is incredibly inspiring to hear about the dedication, bravery, and outstanding service of all this year’s seafarers, each of whom have gone above and beyond in their roles and are more than deserving of this special award.

“I am so proud of the UK Merchant Navy who continue to go beyond the call of duty to keep our country safe and moving, and I congratulate this year’s recipients on their remarkable achievements.”

Stuart Rivers, chief executive of Merchant Navy Welfare Board, said: “Huge congratulations to this year’s Merchant Navy Medal recipients. Each one represents the very best of our maritime community — people who show resilience, dedication and selflessness every single day.

“Their impact goes far beyond ships and crews, shaping the strength and spirit of our entire industry.

“I’m immensely proud to see our deputy CEO, Sharon Coveney, recognised with this highly acclaimed accolade for her unwavering commitment to our charity and her passion for improving the lives of seafarers around the world. A moment to cherish forever.”

Giordano Ceccarelli, area operations manager at RNLI, said: “Captain Iain MacKenzie is a very worthy recipient of this prestigious award, recognising both his distinguished career and voluntary service.

“The RNLI is very fortunate that Iain has served as crew, helm, launch authority and lifeboat operations manager at Kyle of Lochalsh Lifeboat Station since 2004.

“He brings a wealth of maritime experience to the station who have launched on service 363 times and aided 300 people during this time, and is also an inspiration to all new crew, passing on his extensive knowledge and skills.

“Today is a special day for Iain for two reasons – receiving this award and also marking his 21st anniversary as an RNLI volunteer. Congratulations Iain.”

Duncan Mackison, CEO of CalMac, praised Captain MacKenzie’s dedication.

“Iain is a much-loved member of the CalMac community, and we are delighted that his hard work has been rewarded in such a prestigious way,” he said.

“As an islander, Iain knows how vital ferry connections are and he is committed to serving local communities as diligently as possible, and always with thought and care.

“His voluntary work with the RNLI shows just how selfless he is, and how much serving his community means to him.

“Iain is an inspiration and is the perfect example of how CalMac crew work every day to serve island communities. I am personally grateful to Iain for his dedication and extremely proud that he is being honoured with a Merchant Navy award.”