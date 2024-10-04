Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The head of the Royal Navy has apologised after an investigation found “misogyny, bullying and other unacceptable behaviours” in the submarine service.

There was at least one report of rape, and women suffered lewd comments and sexual gestures, an official report has revealed.

The First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key ordered an investigation two years ago into allegations made by former lieutenant Sophie Brook, who had described a “constant campaign of sexual bullying”.

The report found numerous cases of abuse, lewd comments and “at least” one report of rape ( Getty Images )

Sir Ben said on Friday: “The investigation has confirmed misogyny, bullying and other unacceptable behaviours did occur during the investigation period, and this is intolerable. During the investigation process, Ms Brook made several requests for redress.

“Those that are within my gift to offer – I have. When I met with Ms Brook this morning, I apologised to her personally and unreservedly, praising her courage in coming forward.

“As the head of the Royal Navy, today I also offer a public apology, both to Ms Brook and to any personnel – past or present – that have been subject to any form of unacceptable behaviour during their time in service. I am truly sorry.”

He added: “We must be better than this and do better than we have.”

Ms Brook said she was still concerned about “the Navy’s commitment to delivering meaningful change” ( Getty Images )

Ordering the investigation in 2022, he branded the allegations “abhorrent”, promising: “Anyone who is found culpable will be held accountable for their actions regardless of their rank or status.”

A heavily redacted final report of the investigation into allegations across the submarine service listed numerous incidents of abuse and harassment by male submariners, some of whom were senior officers, against their female colleagues.

Among the most serious were “at least” one report of rape, while others included lewd comments and sexual gestures.

Administrative action, “up to and including discharge from the Royal Navy”, has been taken against “several individuals”, according to an executive summary published alongside the full report.

Ms Brook told Sky News she was still concerned about “the Navy’s commitment to delivering meaningful change”.

She said: “It is my hope that this report is not just a token gesture but a starting point for real substantive change.

“I came forward not just to see justice for myself but to shine a light on a culture that for too long has been permitted to thrive within some of the most elite branches of the Armed Forces.”

The Ministry of Defence said it was improving reporting mechanisms for sexual offences and that it had a zero-tolerance policy for sexual offences.