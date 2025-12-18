King and Queen meet Royal Navy sailors returning home from eight-month mission

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen asked about the welfare of sailors’ families as they met those who were on board a Royal Navy flagship for eight months.

During a reception at St James’s Palace on Thursday, Charles and Camilla met those who were on board HMS Prince of Wales as part of its Indo-Pacific deployment this year.

The £3 billion warship returned to Portsmouth last month after the mission, which involved visits to 40 countries across the Mediterranean, Middle East, south-east Asia, Japan and Australia.

Commander Tom Leonard said that it was “phenomenal” for the ship’s company and their partners and family members to be recognised.

He said: “The King was interested in what they were doing, their favourite places to go, how fast we could go, how many jets we were getting off, about all the bombs that we were carrying.

“And about people and their families and how their families felt when they came home and the difficulties they were having.

“So it was quite interesting, that personal touch, especially with the other halves, understanding the difficulties of being away for a long time, and trying to reinsert themselves into that family unit.”

Captain Ben Power said the reception was a “huge privilege” and “worthy recognition” for those present.

He said: “The Queen was interested in the welfare of the families, to understand the level of support that was provided by the Royal Navy to personnel who are left at home who are often undertaking an even harder set of responsibilities keeping things going.

“She was very keen to understand the challenges that the ship’s company faced in the Red Sea and she was very keen to understand what the ship will go on to do in 2026.”

Among those the King met was sailor Joseph Mellor, 33, from Telford, who said that Charles appeared to be in a thankful mood.

Petty officer Nathan Wonnacott, 33, from Plymouth, who had a medical role on board the ship, said that the Queen was “appreciative” and took an interest in where he was deployed.

He added that it was “great” to be home in time for Christmas.