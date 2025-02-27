Royal Navy tugboat crews to walk out in contract dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Navy tugboat and marine services crews, some of whom move nuclear submarines, are set to take strike action in March in a dispute over proposed contract changes.

Unite said 300 of its members at Devonport in Devon, Portsmouth in Hampshire, and at Faslane, Great Harbour Greenock and Kyle of Lochalsh in Scotland will walk out amid claims they are being locked out of consultations between their employer and the Royal Navy over the services they provide.

The union said many of the workers are “seasoned seafarers” with decades of experience, and excluding them from the consultation poses a risk to “fleet safety”.

The crews are employed by Serco Marine, which the union said is currently in talks with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) about renewing its 10-year, £1.2 billion contract with the Royal Navy.

Unite said officials have indicated they want to reduce the contract by £250 million, which the union said would put nearly 100 jobs at risk.

As part of their roles, the workers are responsible for the movement of nuclear submarines, aircraft carriers and other naval vessels in and out of ports.

The union said proposed service changes would impact their ability to provide a 24/7, 365-day service, including for the nuclear submarines which maintain the UK’s continuous at-sea deterrent.

Unite said its members are set to begin working to rule and an overtime ban on March 6, with different parts of the workforce also staging 24-hour strikes on March 6, 7 and 10.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Serco and the MoD must listen to these seasoned seafarers.

“Ignoring their expertise risks vital jobs and decades of working knowledge, and endangers fleet safety.

“They have Unite’s complete backing in taking strike action.”

The union said in previous contract negotiations, skippers and crews from the Royal Navy’s afloat services have been involved in consultations, where they provided “critical insight” into how the service operates.

Unite said its understands that during the current talks, it was proposed the number of tugboats used to move nuclear submarines be reduced from six to four to save costs.

The union said its workplace reps informed Serco Marine that this would be in contravention of nuclear safety legislation.

Unite national officer John McGookin said: “The strikes will cause significant disruption to the fleet but our members have no choice if they are to protect these vital services.

“There is still time to avoid industrial action, but that will require Serco Marine and the MoD engaging in meaningful consultations with the workforce over the impact of the proposed contract changes.”

The union said working to rule and an overtime ban will begin on March 6, with tug masters, boat masters and barge masters set to take 24 hours of strike action on the same day.

On March 7, technical managers, workshop managers, senior engineers, tank cleaners and technicians are expected to walk out for 24 hours.

Then on March 10, all shore grades, office, workshop and shore staff, mates, able seamen, fuel supervisors, barge operatives and pilot boat crews will stage a further 24-hour strike.

The news comes on top of existing industrial action being carried out by members of another union at the employer.

Prospect members at Serco Marine are participating in industrial action short of a strike as part of an ongoing dispute with the employer.

A Serco spokesperson said: “It is disappointing that Unite members have voted to take strike action.

“We are continuing to have regular engagement with both trade unions and our priority remains to provide vital services to the Royal Navy. Currently, there is no change to the level of service we provide on our contract.”

An MoD spokesperson said: “The Royal Navy is closely monitoring the situation and working to mitigate the impact to operations.

“The continuous at sea deterrent will not be affected.

“While this is a matter between the contractor and their workforce, we stand by to assist in the resolution process where appropriate.”