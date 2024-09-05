One dead after Royal Navy Merlin helicopter ditches in the Channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A member of Royal Navy personnel has died after a Merlin helicopter plunged into the English Channel.

The Merlin Mk4 helicopter, favoured by Royal Marines for rapid deployment, ditched during a night flying exercise with HMS Queen Elizabeth off the Dorset coast on Wednesday night.

It is understood three crew members were on board the helicopter when it entered the water. Two were rescued and were taken to hospital without suffering serious injuries.

The third person’s body has been recovered but they have not yet been named.

Merlin of 751 Esquadra, top, and a Merlin Mk 4, bottom, flying over Lisbon ( Royal Navy )

In a statement, the Royal Navy said: “It is with great sadness that we must report a member of the Royal Navy has died following a training incident last night.

“Our thoughts are with the family – who have been informed – and all those affected at this sad time. A full investigation will take place.

“The incident involved a Merlin Mk4 helicopter in the English Channel near Dorset that ditched while conducting night flying exercises with HMS Queen Elizabeth. There were no other fatalities or serious injuries.”

The UK Civil Aviation Authority describes ditching as “a deliberate emergency landing on water”, rather than a crash, in a guidance document from 2022.

The helicopter was taking part in a night training exercise alongside HMS Queen Elizabeth ( PA Wire )

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “deeply saddened” by the death.

In a post on X, he added: “My thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this painful time.”

Sir Keir paid tribute to the ship’s company “particularly those involved in the search-and-rescue operation”.

Defence secretary John Healey described the news of the death as “truly dreadful” and promised “a full investigation” into how the fatal accident happened.

Defence secretary John Healey offered his condolences ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

While on a visit to HMS Diamond in Portsmouth, he told reporters: “I use dreadful because this is what everyone connected to the armed forces [dreads], news of personnel in service dying and all my thoughts and the thoughts of those in the wider navy I’ve been with today are with the family, the friends and the close colleagues of the one we’ve lost today.”

The recently upgraded Mk4 helicopter features several modifications for use by the Royal Marines like a fast roping beam for the rapid deployment of special forces from the main cabin door.

Navy Lookout reports the Mk4 has an exceptional safety record, with the last accident being a heavy landing at Camp Bastion, Afghanistan in 2010 while in RAF service.