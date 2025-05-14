Royal Navy commander removed from role over allegations of sexual behaviour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Royal Navy commander has been removed from his role less than three months into post while he is investigated over sexual allegations.

Lieutenant Commander Martyn Mayger took charge of the warship HMS Tyne in February.

It is understood he has been removed from command in the past week, with the executive officer of the ship taking his place temporarily.

The Times reported the allegations are of “unacceptable sexual behaviour with a subordinate”.

The newspaper said Lt Cdr Mayger is being investigated by the Defence Serious Crime Command after a complaint was raised.

The ship operates in UK and European waters on security tasks and “protects the UK’s interests”, the Royal Navy said.

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday: “We can confirm that a member of the armed forces is under investigation by the Defence Serious Crime Command in respect of these allegations.

“As the matter is subject to an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to criminal and inappropriate behaviour. Our people can be assured that should they raise any allegation, they will be fully supported, and the matter investigated, with appropriate action taken as required.”

It comes after the head of Royal Navy was told to step back amid reports of an alleged affair with a subordinate.

The MoD said on Friday that an investigation into First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Benjamin Key, 59, was “ongoing”.

He had reportedly been expected to retire this summer but it is understood he has been told to step back from his role while the investigation takes place.