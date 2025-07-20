Scuffle reportedly breaks out at Royal Opera House after Palestine flag unfurled

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A scuffle reportedly broke out at London’s Royal Opera House after a performer unfurled an “unauthorised” Palestine flag.

The incident took place during a performance of Il Trovatore on Saturday, with video footage circulating online showing people backstage attempting to take the flag off the unidentified performer as he shook it.

A spokesperson for the Royal Ballet and Opera said: “The display of the flag was an unauthorised action by the artist.

“It was not approved by the Royal Ballet and Opera and is a wholly inappropriate act.”

In one of the videos, the audience could be heard applauding and cheering while the man was shaking the flag, before one audience member says “oh my god” as a person attempts to take the flag off him.

The incident came on the closing night of an 11-night run of the production, which was a four-act opera by Giuseppe Verdi.

One poster on X, who claimed to have been a member of the audience, said: “Extraordinary scenes at the Royal Opera House tonight.

“During the curtain call for Il Trovatore one of the background artists came on stage waving a Palestine flag. Just stood there, no bowing or shouting. Someone off stage kept trying to take it off him. Incredible.”

It comes as a large number of performers show their support for the people of Palestine amid the war in Gaza.

Numerous musical artists at this year’s Glastonbury Festival offered messages of support during their sets, including Kneecap, Bob Vylan, Wolf Alice, and Amyl And The Sniffers.

During her band’s set Wolf Alice singer Ellie Rowsell told the crowd at the Other Stage: “Whilst we have the stage for just a little bit longer, we want to express our solidarity with the people of Palestine.

“No-one should ever be afraid to do that.”

Following their performances, Kneecap and Bob Vylan faced an investigation into their sets by Avon and Somerset Police.

During Bob Vylan’s performance, rapper Bobby Vylan, whose real name is thought to be Pascal Foster-Robinson, 34, chanted “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)”, while a member of Belfast rap group Kneecap joked fans should “start a riot” outside his bandmate’s upcoming court appearance.

The investigation into Kneecap’s performance at the Somerset festival has since been dropped by police who said they would take “no further action” as there was “insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for any offence”.