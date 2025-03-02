More than three quarters of Britons engage with orchestral music daily – study

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than three quarters of British people engage with orchestral music as part of their daily life, research from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) has found.

The orchestra credited collaborations with artists from other genres such as Sir Rod Stewart, hard rock band Def Leppard and The Carpenters, film and video game soundtracks, and musicals, for an increase in listening to the genre.

RPO research found that 76 per cent of adults were engaging with orchestral sounds, a 17 per cent increase from figures in the summer of 2022, which found just over half of British people were listening to orchestral music daily.

It found that British adults had been soundtracked by orchestral music while cooking, exercising and gardening, with six per cent of British adults who listen to the genre saying they play it while making love.

Orchestral music is also drawing in fans from other styles of music, with 52 per cent of the audience for collaborative shows, with artists from other genres, being made up of rock, pop and indie fans.

The research found that fans of electronica, dance and hip hop made up 20 per cent of the crowd for orchestral film soundtrack concerts.

Tom Philpott, director of artistic planning and partnerships at the RPO, said: “The picture that emerges from our annual research suggests that the orchestral genre has a much broader reach than some might assume.

“And for every long established fan, critic, and music student, there is someone starting a new journey of discovery or enjoying orchestral music as part of their interest in multiple music genres.

“The speed at which tickets sell for the BBC Proms each year is akin to the most sought-after pop concerts and, as this report reveals, this is powered by a diverse audience.

“At the RPO, we also see this with the audiences that attend our concerts, representing people from a cross-section of society.

“This is one of the reasons why the RPO offers such a breadth of concert programming, always underpinned by the dual pillars of excellence and inclusivity – with the great symphonic canon sitting comfortably alongside film music and hits from the world of musical theatre.

“The rich diversity of the orchestral audience plays out in the breadth of our concert programming, and this ensures a bright future for the genre.”

The research also found that 41 per cent of British adults believe that music of all genres is the UK’s greatest export, with 76 per cent of those surveyed saying they would like to see the government doing more to support arts and culture.

Sarah Bardwell, managing director of the RPO, said: “Despite concern over diminishing arts funding, the provision of music in schools, the legacy of Brexit, and the economic challenges still faced by many venues, there is one unifying and important truth that our report makes very clear, the public values the music that is created and performed in this country.

“Our research gives the audience and music fans the chance to have their say. Drawing on many years of research, our new report shows how people need music in their lives.

“For some it makes them more productive at work, for others it gives them much-needed escapism from the stresses of everyday life – but for everyone it is enriching, inspiring and purposeful.

“At the RPO we are committed to presenting the exciting world of orchestral music to the broadest possible audience, and we hope our new report will strengthen the broader debate on how we can all support and invest in the future of music-making – something we all cherish in our lives.”