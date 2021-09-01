Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of thousands watched from The Mall in London on Monday as an RAF flypast marked the 80th anniversary of Europe’s liberation from the Nazis.

Buckingham Palace’s balcony hosted the royal family’s VE Day commemorations eight decades after King George VI first marked the Second World War’s end from the same spot.

The aerial spectacle was followed by tea parties across Britain, including in Downing Street, where Sir Keir Starmer served up tea and cakes to veterans and other guests.

“The sacrifices of those who fought for peace must never be forgotten,” the prime minister said. “It was a privilege to join Second World War veterans. On behalf of the whole country, thank you for your service.”

Several royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, sat among veterans as the current crop of servicemen and women, including Nato allies, marched past the palace in recognition of those who served to defeat Hitler’s regime and bring peace to Europe.

Charles was seated next to Joy Trew, 98, who served as a wireless operator after enlisting in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, aged 17, in 1944. The veteran said the king “bent down and tucked me in” to prevent her from getting chilly.

open image in gallery King Charles speaks to veteran Joy Trew during the military procession for the 80th anniversary of VE Day ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

Also among the royal party were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke of Kent, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.

When the King and Queen moved inside and up onto the balcony, they acknowledged the cheers of well-wishers and watched a Second World War-era Lancaster bomber lead the aerial display.

The King’s naval No 1 dress uniform reflected the outfit worn by his grandfather, George VI, on VE Day – May 8 1945 – who, with the Queen Mother, made eight balcony appearances to satisfy boisterous crowds at the palace gates.

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022, this was the first landmark VE Day commemoration without any of the royals who stood on the balcony on that day.

open image in gallery The royals wave to the crowds outside Buckingham Palace ( WPA Rota )

William dressed in the RAF No 1 uniform while Kate, whose grandfather served in the RAF as a fighter pilot during the Second World War, wore an RAF wings pin brooch.

Prince Louis, who recently turned seven, did not disappoint royal fans, pulling faces as planes thundered overhead.

Prince George, 11, joined senior royals at the tea party with veterans where a 98-year-old former prisoner of war, a 99-year-old who served with the Desert Rats and took part in the D-Day landings, and a 100-year-old woman who worked in the Special Operations Executive (SOE), known as Churchill’s Secret Army, were among 30 veteran guests of honour, according to the Royal British Legion which helped organise the event.

The Prince of Wales told 101-year-old Alfred Littlefield, from Portchester, near Portsmouth, that George is “interested” in learning about those who served in the war, the veteran’s granddaughter said.

Samantha Davidson, 58, from Denmead in Hampshire, told the PA news agency: “The prince said George is very interested in finding out about the veterans. George even asked my grandfather how old he was during his service.”

open image in gallery Prince George and his father Prince William listen to veterans at a tea party in Buckingham Palace ( Getty )

She said Mr Littlefield was very happy that George had taken an interest in the past. Royal Engineers veteran Mr Littlefield said: “I’m very proud.”

William smiled as he shook hands with veterans and said it was “very important” for George and the “next generation” to hear the stories from those who fought in the war.

Henry Ducker, 104, from Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, said Camilla spoke with him about her father.

“It was an honour to talk with her, she was quite funny, very humorous,” he said. “We had quite a laugh, she is a lovely woman.”

Camilla’s father, Major Bruce Shand, served with the 12th Lancers during the Second World War and was awarded the Military Cross in 1940 during the retreat to Dunkirk, and again in 1942 for his efforts in North Africa. He died in June 2006, aged 89.

On The Mall, two royal fans wore handmade dresses to celebrate VE Day at Buckingham Palace.

open image in gallery Satvinder Cubb (left) and Grace Gothard, who made their own dresses for the occasion ( Emily Smith/PA Wire )

Retired carer Grace Gothard, from Ghana, made a union flag dress and hairbow for the occasion. She said the creation took her two weeks to make.

“I made this dress personally. So anytime there’s any royal occasion, I make my own dresses,” she said. “It took two weeks to make. The last one was the King’s coronation, and that dress is in a museum now.”

Her friend Satvinder Cubb wore a dress reading “Lest We Forget”. “I know people who have actually fought in the war,” she said. “I have a very close friend, he’s 94 and was 14 at the time. It’s just about thanking them all. We’re here for a reason and have freedom now. It’s important for us to be a part of it."

Across London in Tower Hamlets, war survivors, refugees and local families joined together for a VE Day street party in one of Britain’s most bombed neighbourhoods.

The event – in Docklands, one of the locations most heavily hit during the Blitz – was organised by the Bengali Association, local refugee support and other community groups. It featured 1940s music and dancing, Morse code demonstrations and food ranging from BBQ favourites to VE Day biryani.

Local refugee Abdul Shakoor, who came to the UK from Pakistan nearly 20 years ago, spoke about his grandfather and uncle’s involvement in the British Indian Army. His grandfather fought in Burma and later died from his injuries.

open image in gallery Abdul Shakoor in London’s Docklands, at a VE Day event organised by the Bengali Association ( Joe Haddon/PA Wire )

He said: “VE Day means a lot for us. It was a pivotal moment for the whole Indian subcontinent, it was a moment of transformation and looking for a new horizon.

“We were proud of fighting with the Allied forces. A major part of the British army that fought in Africa and Europe came from Pakistan and India.”

In nearby Wanstead, Marjorie Gadd, 89, recalled the lights from boats marking VE Day in Falmouth, Cornwall, where her family had fled during the war. “The whole harbour was alight – it was so magical,” she said. “My mother said, ‘You’ve seen history, you’ll never forget this’ – and she was right.”

This week’s commemorative events were kicked off on Monday by actor Timothy Spall, who delivered some of the words of Sir Winston Churchill’s 1945 victory speech in Parliament Square.

“My dear friends, this is your hour,” he read aloud. “This is not victory of a party or of any class. It’s a victory of the Great British nation as a whole.”